Avowed looks like an ace Skyrim successor

Obsidian's Avowed has its very first gameplay trailer, and it looks wonderful.

Earlier today at the Xbox Game Showcase 2023, Obsidian finally gave us our best look at Avowed yet. You can see a snipper of the new trailer just below, in which we can see the player character adventuring all over a high fantasy land in the first-person perspective, looking to solve a mystery about why everything's being all corrupted and turned evil.

Play Avowed day one in 2024 on Console, Cloud, and PC with @XboxGamePass

Obsidian's new game looks something like a spiritual successor to the likes of Oblivion and Skyrim, if that's even possible. Yes, we realize that's a pretty barmy thing to say, but with the way the adventurer storms through the lands with a weapon in their right hand and magic spells in the other, we can't help thing of Bethesda's modern classics.

There's also something deliciously over the top about Avowed. The way all the soldiers at the port go all gung-ho on the player character as soon as they come into view makes us think we're primed for some over the top antics, as if saving the world from what looks like a plague wasn't over the top enough already.

Avowed is coming to Xbox consoles and PC at some point next year in 2024, and it'll be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass. From the looks of things, it sure could be one hell of a game to keep your eye on.

