Persona 5 tactics game and Persona 3 remake both leaked by Atlus ahead of Xbox showcase

The long-rumored Persona 3 remake and the Persona 5 tactics game have both leaked ahead of Sunday's Xbox Games Showcase 2023 - and none other than Atlus itself is responsible.

The trailers for both games went live briefly on Atlus West's official Instagram account, and although they were quickly deleted, the internet snatched 'em up first. There are several accounts across Twitter, Reddit, and Resetera sharing the trailers, both of which run a little more than a minute and show a good mix of cinematics and gameplay from the now all-but-confirmed Persona projects. Here they both are:

Atlus messed up. They revealed Persona 5 Tactica too early on their instagram pic.twitter.com/afyj5SHn11June 8, 2023 See more

Breaking: Persona 3 Reloaded trailer revealed on the official Atlus Instagram.pic.twitter.com/WxgAlQNBesJune 8, 2023 See more

As both games have Xbox and Game Pass tags at the end, it's safe to assume that both of these games were planned for reveal at the upcoming Xbox showcase as was rumored.

At the end of each trailer is a respective launch window/release date, with Persona 3 Reload pegged for early 2024 and Persona 5 Tactica set to release on November 17, 2023.

Persona 3 Reload, as you might've gathered, is a remake of the 2006 RPG that originally launched on PS2. An updated version was released as Persona 3 Portable for the handheld PSP in 2009 and just this year made its way to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Persona 5 Tactica is a spinoff title featuring turn-based, grid-based action vaguely similar to Fire Emblem and XCOM. The leaked trailer shows the cast of Persona 5 but bearing a more cartoony, vaguely chibi-esque art style.

