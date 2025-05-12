Persona 5 spin-off The Phantom X is finally releasing in Japan "this summer," available on both PC and mobile platforms

Persona 5: The Phantom X, Black Wings Game Studio's new Persona 5 mobile spin-off, isn't available in any regions outside of China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and South Korea just yet – but it appears that might change soon as the game gets a release date in Japan.

The new release date was recently revealed by entertainment conglomerate Sega Sammy in its end-of-year financial results presentation. Listed as part of the company's planned "roll-out schedule," Persona 5: The Phantom X is first mentioned in the fiscal reports as having been initially launched on April 12, 2024, in "China, South Korea, Traditional Chinese area" on both Android and iOS mobile devices.

As for its future, the presentation highlights that Persona 5: The Phantom X is set to release in Japan on both PC and Android or iOS mobile platforms sometime "this summer." While a specific day isn't yet provided by Sega Sammy in its financial reports, it does confirm the circulating rumors that the mobile spin-off is indeed launching outside of its current regions in 2025.

With Sega Sammy's newly unveiled summer release window, it's likely The Phantom X will be available in Japan sometime between June and the end of September. This also lines up with what the game's developers confirmed themselves in the past, that the JRPG spin-off was "to be released in Japan" with pre-registration open, as well as The Phantom X playtest that appeared on Steam last year.

There's no telling whether or not the game will ever release overseas or perhaps even on other platforms, but its launch in Japan on PC is enough to leave Persona stans like myself hopeful that there's more to come of The Phantom X yet.

