JRPG fans are eating good - as if Metaphor: ReFantazio wasn't enough, another Persona 5 spin-off seems to be getting a Steam release soon

The new Persona 5 mobile spin-off has landed on Steam in the form of an early playtest, but only with a mysterious placeholder page so far - and when it does go up, it'll likely be locked to Japanese clients only for now.

Following the recent success of Atlus' monumental Metaphor: ReFantazio release, fans are chomping at the bit for more of the developers' JRPGs - and while Persona 5: The Phantom X is a spin-off from Black Wings Game Studio, it features fan-favorite elements of the Persona series nonetheless with some gacha flair mixed in. It might not be Metaphor, but it's something - and interested Japanese players can likely dive in soon.

Just last month, developers revealed in a post that the game would no longer be exclusive to China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, and Taiwan - it would be available to Japanese fans as well, on both Steam and mobile platforms. Sure enough, a mysterious Steam page has now appeared for a Phantom X playtest. The beta doesn't seem to be accessible just yet, however, as the listing looks like it's only a placeholder that redirects interested users.

PERSONA5 THE PHANTOM X Playtest has appeared on SteamDBhttps://t.co/WtrLwQ7NW4 pic.twitter.com/OxZA2gCsJ9October 23, 2024

There's no telling when the listing on Steam will truly go live as of now, but fans are already taking to the "Discussions" tab with their thoughts. "What in the world is this," asks one such curious commenter. Another quotes lyrics from some of the Persona series' past games while dubbing the playtest "Peaksona." As a longtime fan of Atlus' JRPG gems myself, I'm just hopeful the spin-off will make its way overseas one day - but until then, I'll watch from afar.

