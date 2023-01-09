Persona 3 remake rumored to be announced this year

By Hirun Cryer
published

One leaker has a proven track record with Persona-related info

A Persona 3 remake is reportedly still in development and will be announced this year.

Back in September 2022, ResetEra (opens in new tab) user lolilolailo claimed two details: a Persona 3 Portable re-release was in the works, and a Persona 3 remake project was also in development at Atlus. The studio would later announce Persona 3 Portable remastered for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms, proving the first part of that claim to be accurate.

As such, the claim of a Persona 3 remake project is lent a certain credence. Back in the original claim, lolilolailo claimed that the remake is "like Persona 5, both graphically and QoL stuff related." Persona 3 Portable's remaster is focused entirely on graphical updates, and doesn't have any significant quality-of-life improvements or gameplay changes (outside of the option to change difficulty on the fly).

Earlier this month on January 1, the user doubled down on the claim of a Persona 3 remake in another ResetEra (opens in new tab) thread. The thread was dedicated to Atlus announcing a host of new game reveals in 2023, and according to the ResetEra user, one of these unannounced projects will be a Persona 3 remake.

What's notable is that the user claims this will be a 'definitive' version of Persona 3. Two versions of Persona 3 currently exist: Persona 3 FES, with an epilogue chapter taking place after the original game, and Persona 3 Portable, offering a playable female protagonist and new social links with characters.

Apparently, the full remake of Persona 3 will unite these elements and provide one definitive version of the 2006 PSP game. With the past claim of Persona 3 Portable's remaster already proved to be correct, the ResetEra user claim of a remake is on solid ground. We'll have to wait and see until later this year if Atlus really is developing a full remake of the PSP game.

