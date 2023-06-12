Star Wars Outlaws gameplay sounds like a heist game Han Solo would be proud of

Star Wars Outlaws ' gameplay sounds a lot like the kind of adventure Han Solo and Chewbacca would get into, which makes a lot of sense actually.

On June 11, Ubisoft finally unveiled its highly anticipated Star Wars game during the Xbox Games Showcase , and we're already seeing a few parallels to a specific character from the original movie trilogy.

According to the Ubisoft website , Star Wars Outlaws will follow "cunning scoundrel" Kay Vess and her loyal companion Nix who are attempting to pull off the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen. Star Wars: Outlaws is set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, sticking it firmly in the Rebellion era.

During the game, Kay will take on "high-risk, high-reward missions from the galaxy's crime syndicates" as she seeks to start a new life. Players will need to "fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted." Sound like a couple of other scoundrels we know?

When we first see Kay, she's engaged - or should we say attempting to cheat - in some kind of card game in a bar that could rival Mos Eisley's Cantina. Things quickly go south when people come searching for her though, which is when she has to rely on her adorable sidekick Nix to help her escape.

Nix may not be quite as intimidating as Chewy, but there's definitely a link between Kay and Nix and Han Solo and Chewy - so It's no surprise that the scruffy-looking Nerf-herder makes a brief appearance in the game's trailer, albeit stuck in carbonite.

Luckily for those already super excited for this one, we're set to see even more of Star Wars Outlaws later today during the Ubisoft Forward . Fans can tune in live at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST.