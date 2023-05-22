Ubisoft's mysterious open-world Star Wars game is reportedly set for "early 2024"

A new report suggests that the Ubisoft Star Wars game is projected by the publisher to launch in early 2024, though sources familiar with the game's development believe a delay is likely.

Kotaku reports that the Star Wars game, currently codenamed Project Helix, is "currently targeting a projected release date in early 2024." At least, that's what the bosses at Ubisoft are reportedly hoping. Kotaku says its sources have indicated that "the company’s goal to release the game within the current fiscal year is probably too ambitious. They still expect it to ultimately slip to sometime in the following fiscal year (which runs from April 2024 through March 2025)."

Ubisoft declined to provide an official comment on the report.

The publisher has previously described this title as a "new story-driven open world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy." It's in development at Massive Entertainment, a Ubisoft-owned studio best known for its work on The Division and its sequel. Massive is also at work on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is expected to launch within Ubisoft's current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2023.

Beyond that, there's concrete information on the shape Project Helix will take. Unlike Quantic Dream's Star Wars: Eclipse, we haven't even learned what part of the timeline Helix will take place on, much less any specifics about story or gameplay.

Kotaku says that "hopes are high internally that [Project Helix] could be Ubisoft’s first non-Assassin’s Creed blockbuster hit [in] some time." The company has had a string of delays and cancellations in recent months, and has noted disappointing sales for big 2022 launches like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023.

A Ubisoft Forward event is scheduled for June 12, right in the heart of what would've been the E3 2023 schedule. Even if Project Helix does slip into the next fiscal year, it's likely we'll finally see some information about it as of that event.

