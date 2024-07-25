Dune and Mission: Impossible star joins cast of Peaky Blinders Netflix movie opposite Cillian Murphy

Dune and Mission: Impossible's Rebecca Ferguson is set to star opposite Cillian Murphy in the Peaky Blinders Netflix movie.

Deadline broke the news, though Ferguson's role is shrouded in secrecy. Murphy is of course returning as the iconic Tommy Shelby. Series creator Steven Knight penned the script, and Heart of Stone helmer Tom Harper is directing.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders," Murphy has said of the film . "This is one for the fans."

Ferguson and Murphy are the only two confirmed cast members so far, though Tom Hardy, who played Alfie in the show, also wants to return. "100% Alfie will definitely make an appearance, but I don't know when… and I don't even know if he will, that was just me punting," Hardy commented.

"It's gonna happen this September," Knight recently shared . "I'm just doing the final polishes, which will continue up until the day before we start shooting. But we're there. We've got everything sorted, we've got all the commitments we need, we are ready to go. I think the film is gonna be a step up again, and it's gonna be great that Peaky fans can meet in one place and watch it. The budget will be bigger, but also because we know we're ending this chapter, we're all going to try to do our best. Cillian [Murphy] is really up for it. So, I can't wait for it to start shooting."

