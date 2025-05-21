Marvel and DC stars in talks to lead A24 movie adaptation of viral creepypasta horror The Backrooms

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Cristin Milioti are reportedly in talks to star in a feature-length adaptation of The Backrooms.

According to Deadline, there is no word yet on what characters they would be playing or what the plot of the film would be - despite it being in the works for some two years now.

The Backrooms is a Creepypasta that became popular online after a photo of a HobbyTown (a dying American retail chain) being renovated was posted to 4Chan in 2019. The yellow tint of the photo, moist-looking carpet, strange wallpaper, overall emptiness, and fluorescent lighting make for a strangely unnerving photo - which in turn inspired the creation of Kane Parsons' viral Youtube series The Backrooms (as well as the offices of Lumon in Severance).

The first Backrooms short hit Youtube in 2022, and was created entirely by a then 16-year-old Parsons using Blender and Adobe After Effects. The short follows a filmmaker in the 1990s who accidentally enters The Backrooms and is pursued by a monster.

A24 announced that it would partner with James Wan's Atomic Monster production banner and Shawn Levy's 21 Lips production banner to produce a movie based on the Youtube series back in 2023, with Parsons set to direct and Westworld writer Robert Patino set to pen the screenplay.

The Backrooms does not yet have a release date.