Top Gun: Maverick director explains why Bridgerton star has been cut from new Formula 1 movie

If you buy your ticket for F1: The Movie expecting to see Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, you will be terribly disappointed. The actress appears only briefly and with no lines of dialogue in the new Formula 1 movie, as her storyline was removed from the final cut of the film.

"It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use," director Joseph Kosinski recently explained in an interview with People magazine following the reports of Ashley's reduced role in the movie. The Top Gun: Maverick director was quick to clarify that "there were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make into the final cut," so it wasn't anything to do with the actress' work.

"She's an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again," Kosinski added.

It seems like we will have to keep waiting to see Simone Ashley finally getting a meaty role on the big screen. After starring in Netflix's beloved shows Sex Education and Bridgerton, the actress appeared in a minor role in the live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, and starred and produced in the straight-to-streaming rom-com Picture This on Prime Video.

While she is yet to address her role being cut from F1, Ashley talked about her "crazy" experience making the film in an interview with Elle. "I have a very small part, but I'm grateful to be in that movie. I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don't think I'll ever do anything like that again," she said.

Starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the upcoming film follows former F1 driver Sonny Hayes as he comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver, Joshua Pearce. Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies and Kim Bodnia round up the main cast.

First reactions for F1 are calling it the "coolest and most entertaining movie you’ll ever see", and it's being compared to Top Gun: Maverick.

