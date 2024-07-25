I really need fellow 90s kids to see this Lego Super Mario World set

A Lego Super Mario World set featuring the plumber riding his dino-steed Yoshi is on the way, and SNES fans like me really need to check it out.

Revealed following a leak that had already started to set the internet alight, Lego Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi recreates the pair as they appeared in the sidescrolling 1990 game of the same name - complete with moving limbs and a tongue that shoots out (presumably to grab those tasty 16bit apples). This is all operated by a handle at the back, giving your decor something of a party trick. Not many of the best Lego sets can do that.

You can get the full lowdown on the Lego Super Mario World set below, but it'll hit shelves this October 1 and is available to pre-order now at the official Lego store. That means it'll be launching on the same day as the new actual Lego Fortnite sets (including the most unsettling kit I've ever seen).

Lego Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $129.99 / £114.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 1,215 Minifigures N/A Item number 71438 Release date October 1, 2024

Unlike so much of the Lego Super Mario range, this is a for-adults kit primarily designed to look cool on your shelf rather than being a 'playset' in the traditional sense. Well, sort of - as per the Lego NES, turning the handle will bring it all to life. To be precise, Yoshi's legs and arms will move as if he's running along the model's pixellated base. His tongue also pops out on command, just like it did in the SNES game.

Mario himself doesn't seem to move, but look into his eyes. I bet he's thinking about jumping off Yoshi mid-way over a chasm, the monster. I don't know about you, but I never used to do that. No sir.

While all this is undeniably neat, something that took me by surprise about this kit is its size. Yes, it's over 1,000 pieces strong. But it's also 15.5in (40 cm) high, so isn't in danger of vanishing into the background.

Lego Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi | Pre-order at Lego

Available October 1 - You can already put money down on this new set a couple months early, and even though it's only available at the Lego store right now, there's no mention of it being an exclusive. That means it's likely to be available at Amazon, Walmart, and the rest before long.

I don't know about you, but this feels like it'd make a great present. If you want inspiration in that regard, don't miss our guide to gifts for gamers. As for the latest brick-based bargains, check out the latest Lego deals.