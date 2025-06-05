Lego One Piece was just revealed, and it's so much more ambitious than I expected

It seems as if the legends were true, and Lego One Piece sets will soon be a reality - but I think we all underestimated how many there would be from the jump. One Piece fans, you better start saving.

Following months of leaks after the collaboration was announced in January, we've finally gotten our first official look at the range... and I don't know about you, but it goes way beyond what I'd expected. Yes, there's a brick-built version of The Going Merry Pirate Ship that the eagle-eyed may have already seen via leaked product shots. But there are four more Lego One Piece kits to go with it, and it's not even the biggest one.

You can pre-order the entire range at Lego now ahead of its August 1 launch, and although the jury's still out on whether they'll charm their way onto our list of the best Lego sets, they're certainly impressive. Let's dig in, shall we?

Lego One Piece | Pre-order at Lego

You can currently pre-order the entire One Piece range (five traditional Lego sets along with two BrickHeadz) ahead of its August 1, 2025 release day, and these vary in price from $9.99 to $330.

Windmill Village Hut

(Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$49.99 Ages 8+ Pieces 299 Minifigures 3 Product number 75636 Release date August 1

The cheapest classic Lego kit takes us to a beachside store in Windmill Village, and it's designed to be a little more open-ended than you might think; although there are the One Piece references you'd hope for (including one of many wanted posters included with each set), Lego is keen to point out that it serves as a generic pirate hut too.

In terms of minifigures, you're getting Luffy, Shanks, and Makino.

Lego Windmill Village Hut | View at Lego

This kit will be available from August 1, but you can pre-order it now ahead of time. It's the cheapest of all the sets apart from the BrickHeadz.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a good gift

✅ The Windmill Village was always your favorite



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something more iconic

Buggy the Clown's Circus Tent

(Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $54.99 / £44.99 / AU$79.99 Ages 8+ Pieces 573 Minifigures 4 Product number 75637 Release date August 1

If I had to guess, I suspect most people will opt for this kit. Even though it's not the most iconic, it's the most recognizable at a price that won't make you shudder. In terms of minifigs, Buggy's Circus Tent features Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Buggy the Clown Pirate.

This is also a lot more interactive than the set down from it, the Windmill Village Hut; it includes various traps to rescue the characters from, like Luffy's water tank. That means it's a great option as a playset for younger One Piece fans.

Lego Buggy the Clown's Circus Tent | View at Lego

This is a decent middle-of-the-road kit; it's neither too big nor too small, won't bankrupt you, is fairly recognizable, and features lots of iconic characters.



Buy it if:

✅ You don't want to spend triple figures

✅ You don't have lots of display space



Don't buy it if:

❌ Your budget can stretch

Battle at Arlong Park

(Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $79.99 / £74.99 / AU$129.99 Ages 9+ Pieces 926 Minifigures 5 Product number 75638 Release date August 1

OK, now we're getting to the bigger fish. This kit is even more interactive than the previous one, because you can hit the top of the pagoda to collapse it, and Luffy comes with elongated arm pieces (seriously, why didn't they use this for Mr. Fantastic in the Fantastic Four Galactus kit?). I'm particularly keen on the stalls, namely the shooting gallery you can actually fire at with stud guns.

You're getting five minifigures in the box: Luffy, Nami, Usopp, Chu, and Arlong.

Lego Battle at Arlong Park | View at Lego

Now we're getting into the bigger kits, and this is pretty mid-table in terms of cost. You're getting a lot for your money though.



Buy it if:

✅ You're buying for kids

✅ You have a little more display space



Don't buy it if:

❌ Your budget can stretch, like Luffy's arms

The Going Merry Pirate Ship

(Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $139.99 / £119.99 / AU$199.99 Ages 10+ Pieces 1,376 Minifigures 5 Product number 75639 Release date August 1

OK, now we get to the most iconic set of the Lego One Piece range - the Straw Hat Pirates' ship. This kit is reminiscent of the Lego pirate ships from decades ago, and it feels wonderfully old-school as a result; it's all hard edges and chunky plastic sails.

The minifigures you're getting to crew the ship are Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji.

Lego The Going Merry Pirate Ship | View at Lego

This isn't the most expensive Lego One Piece set, but it's probably the most iconic. It's a decent stand-in for Lego pirate ships as well, so pulls double-duty.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the most iconic set

✅ You want as many of the main characters as possible



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have much display space

The Baratie Floating Restaurant

(Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $329.99 / £269.99 / AU$499.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 3,402 Minifigures 10 Product number 75640 Release date August 1

And here it is, the biggest and most impressive of all the Lego One Piece kits. It's the only one with an 18+ recommended age, crams in around three times as many bricks as The Going Merry Pirate Ship, and has a small army of minfigures to its name. 10, actually; Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Zeff, Garp, Helmeppo, Koby, and Mihawk.

You can guarantee it's packed with references and hidden secrets, so will serve as a good centerpiece to any Lego One Piece collection.

Lego The Baratie Floating Restaurant | View at Lego

As the most expensive Lego One Piece set by a long way, this is probably going to be daydreamed after by many fans. It's a 3,000-piece monster with 10 minifigures.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the ultimate set

✅ You have loads of display space



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather spend that on a Switch 2

Monkey D. Luffy and Buggy the Clown BrickHeadz

While they're sold separately, you can get your hands on two of One Piece's most notable characters for an asbolute steal this August - the cute, wide-eyed BrickHeadz are just $10 / £10 / AU$16. They make good mementos or presents for One Piece fans if you don't want to spend too much or don't have loads of room for displaying kits.

One Piece BrickHeadz | View at Lego

These are probably the most perfect self-gift or present for a One Piece fan on the page (just bear in mind that these are sold separately). At $10 each, they're a very affordable way to commemorate your love of the show.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a cheap display piece

✅ You're looking for presents



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather get minifigures

