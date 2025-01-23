Hoist the Jolly Roger, Lego just paired with One Piece and if there isn't a movie in the works I'll eat my straw hat

Lego has just revealed a collaboration with Netflix and Tomorrow Studio, who brought us the One Piece live action series, and it looks like there might be more to it than just some piratey Lego sets.

Aside from the "multiple new Lego sets" we've been told to expect –which are to be "inspired by some of the most iconic scenes straight out of the East Blue" – there's also hints that something else might be in the works. I'm betting that, other than some stalwart contenders for the best Lego sets, there could be a Lego One Piece movie coming over the horizon. Though, maybe I'm just reading into it too much.

Consumer Products VP at Netflix, Josh Simon, says the collaboration will "build out the treasured manga’s adventures in iconic Lego form for the first time ever". Not the biggest hint but it's vague enough to interpret as a potential movie.

The thing that really got me wondering whether the designs really stop at new Lego sets was when Lena Dixen, Senior VP for Core Businesses at the Lego Group, hinted at "all the grand adventures [they] will begin to unveil soon." Sure, this could just be marketing speak, but a girl can dream.

(Image credit: VIZ Media)

Even more of a teaser, the press release ends with an interesting little tidbit. It says the Lego One Piece collection reveal will include "products and experiences, bound to make waves in the coming months".

Come on, they can't just be talking about stacking bricks together, can they? I'm betting there's a One Piece Lego movie in the making and I am definitely here for it. For updates, you can keep an eye on the new One Piece section on the Lego website.

