Lego Simpsons is finally back with a fan-pleasing new set, but why did it take 10 years?

Hey hey kids, it's your old pal Krusty the Clown here with a new Lego Simpsons set, and... wait a minute. What do you mean, it's the first one in a decade?

A brand-new kit based on the dysfunctional town of Springfield is on its way next month, bringing another iconic location to a range that hasn't been touched in around 10 years. This time Krusty Burger is getting the Lego Simpsons treatment, with minifigures including the clown himself, Homer, Bart, Lisa, and Sideshow Bob - complete with custard pie, naturally.

I've broken it all down below, but you'll be able to pre-order the set soon from the Lego Store ahead of its June 4 release. However, if you're a Lego Insider (e.g. you've signed up for its free membership), you'll be able to snag it on June 1.

Lego The Simpsons: Krusty Burger

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $209.99 / £179.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 1,635 Minifigures 7 Product number 10352 Release date June 4 (June 1 for Insiders)

A return from Lego Simpsons has been rumored for a while, but I was starting to doubt it would happen. Well, now I've got to eat my words like Homer eats a Triple Double Burger made of meat-like by-products. The fast-food chain has been recreated in just over 1,600 pieces here, and unlike so many of the best Lego sets, it's not a facade; it's a complete building that, like the Lego Mos Eisley Cantina, you can open up to reveal the rooms inside.

This will be pretty familiar to fans of the show, and like previous kits, it's crammed with references. The drive-thru bears the menu seen in the series, and Krusty is in his farmer outfit from when he advertised the Mother Nature Burger after discovering that Krusty Burgers are the unhealthiest food in the world. Homer has pulled up in his Krusty-themed car from Homer the Clown, and Buzz Cola is available. Oh, and Sideshow Bob is on hand with a custard pie ready to splat him in the face. It's good stuff. Fans are eating well, unlike the minifigures in this kit.

As noted by our own Hardware Editor and Simpsons fan Rosalie Newcombe, "The launch of the first line of Lego Simpsons minifigs is what got me into the brick-building hobby as an adult, so seeing the upcoming Krusty Burger set has put the spring back into my Springfield-loving self. The addition of the squeaky-voiced teen (also formerly known as Jeremy Freedman) mini-fig in all his greasy glory, and the ability to recreate Homer and Bart’s grease-stealing escapades from the classic season 10 episode, has solidified its future place in my Simpsons merch collection.



I just can’t help but feel like it’s missing some of the better easter eggs we’ve already seen on the recent Jakks Pacific Krusty Burger Playset. Which went as far as to call back to a see-through oily stain on the wall, left by Homer’s fish sandwich from 'King-Size Homer.' But hopefully, on a closer inspection, there will be plenty of nostalgic callbacks to discover, in Lego form."

Interestingly, the Lego Store notes that this is part of 'The Simpsons' range - a theme I haven't seen before on the site. Does this mean more sets are on the way? We can only hope. It's been a long, long time since the Simpsons House or Kwik-e-Mart were available, so I'd love to see them recreated at some point down the line... or, ideally, added to with other locations like the power plant or Springfield Elementary.

Although it's not up for grabs just yet, it's worth monitoring the listing ahead of that June release date. Besides getting early access on June 1, Lego Insiders (those who signed up to the free Lego Store membership) get a small model of the Simpsons' living room as well.



