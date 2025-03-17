New Lego sets in March 2025, from F1 to Jurassic Park
T.rex skeletons and a ton of race cars are here
1. Architecture
2. Art
3. BrickHeadz
4. City
5. Classic
6. Creator
7. Disney
8. Harry Potter
9. Horizon Adventures
10. Icons
11. Ideas
12. Jurassic World
13. Minecraft
14. Minifigures
15. Ninjago
16. Speed Champions
17. Star Wars
18. Technic
After a quiet month, there's been an explosion of new Lego sets in March. While there are a few franchise-driven kits on the way (Harry Potter's Knight Bus and a new helmet for Star Wars), Speed Champions has stolen the limelight with its avalanche of F1 cars. It's Formula 1 season, and Lego's making the most of that hype; there are 10 rolling up to the finish line in total.
However, my personal favorite of this month's new Lego sets would be the Jurassic World Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton. We've gotten Lego dino skulls before now, and they were already jostling for a spot on our best Lego sets guide, but this? Phew. It's a marvellous build that would look incredible on display thanks to the fact it's the size of a small dog. (There is no chance it'll disappear into the furniture.) The fact it comes with minifigures of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant is a happy bonus.
Basically, March is the latest in a line of good releases - 2025 is doing pretty well for itself.
Curious about what's come out so far this year? You can find the new Lego sets for January and February via our guides.
New Lego sets: Architecture
There's only one Architecture set heading our way in March, and it's the utterly gorgeous Trevi Fountain from Rome. This thing is still beautiful in miniature, and the transparent water bricks give the fountain dynamism. I always find it weirdly charming when minifigures are used as stand-ins for statues, too.
New Lego sets: Art
Here's another single entry, but a good one; the instantly-recogizable Sunflowers by Vincent van Gogh. Has Lego been stepping it up with the Art range, or is it just me?
New Lego sets: BrickHeadz
I can take or leave BrickHeadz a lot of the time (I struggle to decide whether they're cute or creepy, to be honest), but these Transformers models won me over instantly. Maybe it's those shiny, hopeful eyes? Who knows. Either way, it's very cool that the Autobots' disguise forms have been included too.
New Lego sets: City
March is a quiet month so far as Lego City goes; only two kits are due to land then. Of the two, I prefer the cops-n-robbers chase because it's so interactive with various traps to spring.
New Lego sets: Classic
The Classic series is always best if you want to build a collection of bricks to make whatever your imagination can conjure, and this month's additions are an great offering thanks to unique pieces you're unlikely to find anywhere else. Chief amongst these are the transparent bricks, which add some ethereal magic to builds.
New Lego sets - Creator 3-in-1
Creator continues its streak of 'things with flowers' for this month's new Lego sets. This time, it's a record player that's been given a floral makeover... but it can also become a microphone or radio.
New Lego sets: Disney
You may think that I'd call out the beautiful little Lilo and Stitch Beach House that's arrived this month - but you'd be wrong. No, I shall be singing the praises of the very good boi Heihei instead. The derpy chicken from Moana is brought to bricky life with a spot-on rendition, and it's kinda adorable.
New Lego sets: Harry Potter
There's just one new Lego set from the Wizarding World, but it'll appeal to many of you. March brings us the Knight Bus from Prisoner of Azkaban, and it's a delightful - but affordable and easy-to-display - kit.
New Lego sets: Horizon Adventures
Lego Horizon Adventures is the gift that keeps on giving, and fans of the franchise have more iconic foes they can add to the pile in this month's drop of new Lego sets. There's some brilliant repurposing of old pieces here, particularly with the Shell-Walker and its katana antenna.
New Lego sets: Icons
Like so many other ranges this month, the Icons lineup is modest. I'm a sucker for the French Café because it's so classy. I don't know about you, but I'd pull up a seat there for a croissant and espresso.
New Lego sets: Ideas
As per Icons, the Ideas range is a little threadbare in March - we have a whole one kit hitting shelves this month. It's really unique, though; it represents some of the greatest moves forward for science and technology.
New Lego sets: Jurassic World
The dino range has also gotten a single addition in this month's wave of new Lego sets, but by golly it's a good one. I thought the skulls that we've been seeing over the past few months were cool, but this is next-level. It's out on March 15 (or March 12 if you're a Lego Insider) and a Lego Store exclusive as well, so you won't find it anywhere else.
New Lego sets: Minecraft
March is the time we get those new Minecraft movie sets, and as I've said before, the enemies in them kinda weird me out. Still, the actual structures themselves look cool and will blend in well with any existing Lego Minecraft collection.
New Lego sets: Minifigures
Can you really call something a minifigure if it's 10 inches tall? This up-scaled model is pushing that a little, but it does make a cool addition to any desk or shelf.
New Lego sets: Ninjago
It's a heavy dragon moth for Ninjago, with two enormous monsters stealing the limelight. Well, until you see the City Workshops. This 3,000-piece diorama is a real sight to behold, and will make a grand centerpiece to any collection.
New Lego sets: Speed Champions
Because F1 season is upon us, it probably won't come as a surprise that we're getting miniature versions of the major players. You can grab each one separately, but it's also possible to snap up the full collection in the US exclusively from Amazon. (Unfortunately, that pack isn't available in the UK.)
New Lego sets: Star Wars
Things are quiet this March so far as Star Wars is concerned. Indeed, we're only getting one set... but it is a new addition to the helmets range, which we haven't seen in quite a while. I was half worried they'd canned the idea.
New Lego sets: Technic
There are some stylish mid-range Technic kits as part of this month's new Lego sets, but for my money, the flowers go to the Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car. Although you're paying for the privilege, it's packed a great deal more detail into the build and would impress any gearheads who see it.
If you're looking for more, be sure to check out the best Lego Star Wars sets or the best Lego deals this month.
