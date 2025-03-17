New Lego sets in March 2025, from F1 to Jurassic Park

After a quiet month, there's been an explosion of new Lego sets in March. While there are a few franchise-driven kits on the way (Harry Potter's Knight Bus and a new helmet for Star Wars), Speed Champions has stolen the limelight with its avalanche of F1 cars. It's Formula 1 season, and Lego's making the most of that hype; there are 10 rolling up to the finish line in total.

However, my personal favorite of this month's new Lego sets would be the Jurassic World Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton. We've gotten Lego dino skulls before now, and they were already jostling for a spot on our best Lego sets guide, but this? Phew. It's a marvellous build that would look incredible on display thanks to the fact it's the size of a small dog. (There is no chance it'll disappear into the furniture.) The fact it comes with minifigures of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant is a happy bonus.

Basically, March is the latest in a line of good releases - 2025 is doing pretty well for itself.

Curious about what's come out so far this year? You can find the new Lego sets for January and February via our guides.

New Lego sets: Architecture

(Image credit: Lego)

There's only one Architecture set heading our way in March, and it's the utterly gorgeous Trevi Fountain from Rome. This thing is still beautiful in miniature, and the transparent water bricks give the fountain dynamism. I always find it weirdly charming when minifigures are used as stand-ins for statues, too.

Trevi Fountain



- Price: $159.99 / £139.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 1,880

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 21062

New Lego sets: Art

(Image credit: Lego)

Here's another single entry, but a good one; the instantly-recogizable Sunflowers by Vincent van Gogh. Has Lego been stepping it up with the Art range, or is it just me?

Vincent van Gogh - Sunflowers



- Price: $199.99 / £169.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 2,615

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 31215

New Lego sets: BrickHeadz

(Image credit: Lego)

I can take or leave BrickHeadz a lot of the time (I struggle to decide whether they're cute or creepy, to be honest), but these Transformers models won me over instantly. Maybe it's those shiny, hopeful eyes? Who knows. Either way, it's very cool that the Autobots' disguise forms have been included too.

Optimus Prime Robot & Vehicle



- Price: $19.99 / £17.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 237

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 40803

Bumblee Robot & Vehicle



- Price: $19.99 / £17.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 253

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 40804

New Lego sets: City

(Image credit: Lego)

March is a quiet month so far as Lego City goes; only two kits are due to land then. Of the two, I prefer the cops-n-robbers chase because it's so interactive with various traps to spring.

Off-Road Police Car Chase



- Price: $39.99 / £34.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 467

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 60449

F1 Grid with VCARB & Sauber Race Cars



- Price: $29.99 / £24.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 313

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 60474

New Lego sets: Classic

(Image credit: Lego)

The Classic series is always best if you want to build a collection of bricks to make whatever your imagination can conjure, and this month's additions are an great offering thanks to unique pieces you're unlikely to find anywhere else. Chief amongst these are the transparent bricks, which add some ethereal magic to builds.

Magical Transparent Box



- Price: $24.99 / £17.99

- Ages: 5+

- Pieces: 340

- Minifigures: N/A

- Item Number: 11040

Cool Creative Box



- Price: $29.99 / £24.99

- Ages: 5+

- Pieces: 510

- Minifigures: N/A

- Item Number: 11043

Creative Build-and-Play Box



- Price: $49.99 / £44.99

- Ages: 5+

- Pieces: 750

- Minifigures: N/A

- Item Number: 11044

New Lego sets - Creator 3-in-1

(Image credit: Lego)

Creator continues its streak of 'things with flowers' for this month's new Lego sets. This time, it's a record player that's been given a floral makeover... but it can also become a microphone or radio.

Wild Animals: Pink Flamingo



- Price: $24.99 / £19.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 288

- Minifigures: N/A

- Item Number: 31170

Record Player with Flowers



- Price: $29.99 / £24.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 366

- Minifigures: N/A

- Item Number: 31172

New Lego sets: Disney

(Image credit: Lego)

You may think that I'd call out the beautiful little Lilo and Stitch Beach House that's arrived this month - but you'd be wrong. No, I shall be singing the praises of the very good boi Heihei instead. The derpy chicken from Moana is brought to bricky life with a spot-on rendition, and it's kinda adorable.

Maleficent's and Cruella De Vil's Dresses



- Price: $69.99 / £59.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 524

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 43262

Cinderella's Dress



- Price: $39.99 / £59.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 474

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 43266

Lilo and Stitch Beach House



- Price: $89.99 / £79.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 834

- Minifigures: 5

- Item Number: 43268

Heihei



- Price: $39.99 / £34.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 566

- Minifigures: N/A

- Item Number: 43272

New Lego sets: Harry Potter

(Image credit: Lego)

There's just one new Lego set from the Wizarding World, but it'll appeal to many of you. March brings us the Knight Bus from Prisoner of Azkaban, and it's a delightful - but affordable and easy-to-display - kit.

Knight Bus



- Price: $49.99 / £44.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 499

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 76446

New Lego sets: Horizon Adventures

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Horizon Adventures is the gift that keeps on giving, and fans of the franchise have more iconic foes they can add to the pile in this month's drop of new Lego sets. There's some brilliant repurposing of old pieces here, particularly with the Shell-Walker and its katana antenna.

Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth



- Price: $44.99 / £39.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 768

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 77037

New Lego sets: Icons

(Image credit: Lego)

Like so many other ranges this month, the Icons lineup is modest. I'm a sucker for the French Café because it's so classy. I don't know about you, but I'd pull up a seat there for a croissant and espresso.

Williams Racing FW14B & Nigel Mansell



- Price: $79.99 / £69.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 799

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 10353

French Café



- Price: $79.99 / £69.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 1,101

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 10362

New Lego sets: Ideas

(Image credit: Lego)

As per Icons, the Ideas range is a little threadbare in March - we have a whole one kit hitting shelves this month. It's really unique, though; it represents some of the greatest moves forward for science and technology.

The Evolution of STEM



- Price: $79.99 / £69.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 879

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 21355

New Lego sets: Jurassic World

(Image credit: Lego)

The dino range has also gotten a single addition in this month's wave of new Lego sets, but by golly it's a good one. I thought the skulls that we've been seeing over the past few months were cool, but this is next-level. It's out on March 15 (or March 12 if you're a Lego Insider) and a Lego Store exclusive as well, so you won't find it anywhere else.

Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex



- Price: $249.99 / £219.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 3,145

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 76968

New Lego sets: Minecraft

(Image credit: Lego)

March is the time we get those new Minecraft movie sets, and as I've said before, the enemies in them kinda weird me out. Still, the actual structures themselves look cool and will blend in well with any existing Lego Minecraft collection.

The Trial Chamber



- Price: $39.99 / £34.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 322

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 21271

Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring



- Price: $49.99 / £44.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 491

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 21272

The Ghast Balloon Village Attack



- Price: $69.99 / £59.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 555

- Minifigures: ?

- Item Number: 21273

The Parrot Houses (21282)



- Price: $69.99 / £59.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 535

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 21282

New Lego sets: Minifigures

(Image credit: Lego)

Can you really call something a minifigure if it's 10 inches tall? This up-scaled model is pushing that a little, but it does make a cool addition to any desk or shelf.

Up-Scaled Racing Driver Minifigure



- Price: $54.99 / £46.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 694

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 40819

New Lego sets: Ninjago

(Image credit: Lego)

It's a heavy dragon moth for Ninjago, with two enormous monsters stealing the limelight. Well, until you see the City Workshops. This 3,000-piece diorama is a real sight to behold, and will make a grand centerpiece to any collection.

Thunderfang Dragon of Chaos



- Price: $69.99 / £64.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 668

- Minifigures: 6

- Item Number: 71832

Arc Dragon of Focus



- Price: $99.99 / £89.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 869

- Minifigures: 6

- Item Number: 71836

Ninjago City Workshops



- Price: $249.99 / £219.99

- Ages: 14+

- Pieces: 3,244

- Minifigures: 10

- Item Number: 71837

New Lego sets: Speed Champions

(Image credit: Lego)

Because F1 season is upon us, it probably won't come as a surprise that we're getting miniature versions of the major players. You can grab each one separately, but it's also possible to snap up the full collection in the US exclusively from Amazon. (Unfortunately, that pack isn't available in the UK.)

Ultimate Formula 1 Collector's Pack



- Price: $269.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 2,601

- Minifigures: 10

- Item Number: 66802

Ferrari SF-24 F1 Race Car



- Price: $26.99 / £22.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 275

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 77242

Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Race Car



- Price: $26.99 / £22.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 251

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 77243

Mercedes-AMG F1 W15 Race Car



- Price: $26.99 / £22.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 267

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 77244

Aston Martin Aramco F1 AMR24 Race Car



- Price: $26.99 / £22.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 269

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 77245

Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 F1 Race Car



- Price: $26.99 / £22.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 248

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 77246

KICK Sauber F1 Team C44 Race Car



- Price: $26.99 / £22.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 259

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 77247

BWT Alpine F1 Team A524 Race Car



- Price: $26.99 / £22.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 258

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 77248

Williams Racing FW46 F1 Race Car



- Price: $26.99 / £22.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 263

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 77249

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team VF-24 Race Car



- Price: $26.99 / £22.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 242

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 77250

McLaren F1 Team MCL38 Race Car



- Price: $26.99 / £22.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 242

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 77250

New Lego sets: Star Wars

(Image credit: Lego)

Things are quiet this March so far as Star Wars is concerned. Indeed, we're only getting one set... but it is a new addition to the helmets range, which we haven't seen in quite a while. I was half worried they'd canned the idea.

AT-AT Driver Helmet



- Price: $69.99 / £69.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 730

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 75429

New Lego sets: Technic

(Image credit: Lego)

There are some stylish mid-range Technic kits as part of this month's new Lego sets, but for my money, the flowers go to the Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car. Although you're paying for the privilege, it's packed a great deal more detail into the build and would impress any gearheads who see it.

Tipping Dump Truck



- Price: $49.99 / £44.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 462

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 42203

Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4



- Price: $59.99 / £54.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 810

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 42204

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray



- Price: $59.99 / £54.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 732

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 42205

Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car



- Price: $229.99 / £199.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 1,639

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 42206

Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car



- Price: $229.99 / £199.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 1,361

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 42207

