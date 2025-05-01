New Lego sets in May 2025, from a Star Wars avalanche to an awesome Mario Kart tribute

May is upon us, and that means many of this month's new Lego sets are from a galaxy far, far away. Nine, in fact. Star Wars fans are truly eating well; alongside a new Ultimate Collector Series kit, new playsets and display pieces are on the way too.

While Star Wars kits are well and truly in the limelight over the next few weeks, they're not the only noteworthy new Lego sets for May 2025. An impressive Mario Kart figure is racing onto shelves later this month, followed by F1-themed cars for the Minifigures range. While the latter might not make it onto our best Lego sets guide, the former has a good chance.

Right, enough from me - let's dig into this month's new Lego sets! May the Force be with you.

New Lego sets: Art

(Image credit: Lego)

The Art range gets some love this month with a new kit, and it's quite an attractive one. Based on Keith Haring's Dancing Figures, you're getting enough pieces to build five of these pop-art dancers - and there's an instruction booklet for each one.

So, let's talk about the elephant in the room: Is this worth the asking price? Honestly, I'm not sure. I suspect cost will be a sticking point for most, though I could be off-base. Yes, they're an incredibly eye-catching and faithful recreation of Haring's work. But $120 / £105 feels pretty steep for what you're getting here.

Available May 15

New Lego sets: Botanicals

(Image credit: Lego)

It's another quiet month for the Botanicals range, with just one new kit arriving - the Petite Sunny Bouquet. It certainly has an appropriate name, and has a real feeling of spring thanks to the bluebells and daisies.

Like many other Botanicals kits, you'll need to grab a pot for this yourself; it doesn't come with one. However, this does mean you can dibble its flowers amongst others in your collection.

Available May 1

New Lego sets: BrickHeadz

(Image credit: Lego)

Star Wars is flavor of the month when it comes to May's new Lego sets, and that's carried across to the BrickHeadz range. Alongside Luke Skywalker in X-Wing fighter pilot gear, a Revenge of the Sith collection with most of the major players has also dropped.

Available May 1

New Lego sets: Marvel

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego is referencing one of the most memorable moments of cinema in the past decade with May's new kit, but hooooo boy, but judging by rather... colorful fan response, it feels as if Avengers: Endgame Final Battle is memorable for another reason entirely.

Suffice to say, a lot of feedback after its announcment has been spicy. Inspired by that iconic 'portals' scene in Endgame, it shows multiple characters emerging from mystical gates to help Captain America, Iron Man, and co with their final fight against Thanos. Unfortunately, it hasn't enjoyed the reception I suspect Lego wanted - the likes of Reddit community posts have criticized its $100 / £90 price, how there isn't a lot to build beyond those minifigs (some of which we've seen before), the fact that Ant-Man comes in a mech rather than the much more convincing 'giant' version from their new Civil War kit, Thor being MIA, and more.

I'm personally not as critical of it, because it brings a lot of cool minifigures together that might otherwise be hard to get in one go. It could also be an impressive display piece if you blend it with other Endgame kits. All the same, that price is eye-watering considering what's included here. I'm not overly keen on Cap's 'broken' shield that is in fact a half-painted disc either - the paintwork is good, but having a massive chunk of gray plastic poking out ruins the effect somewhat.

Available May 1

New Lego sets: Minifigures

(Image credit: Lego)

The Minifigures range is really branching out with this month's new Lego sets, because they aren't minifigures at all - they're F1 cars. There are 12 to collect in total, and they come bedecked in livery for Aston Martin, Ferarri, McLaren, and more.

Available May 1

New Lego sets: Star Wars

(Image credit: Lego)

May is definitely Star Wars' time to shine when it comes to new Lego sets, and a galaxy far, far away has taken the lion's share of attention here. Seven new kits are hitting shelves, one of which is a massive new Ultimate Collector Series model of Jango Fett's ship. This is its first Lego makeover in years, and it's the best-looking version of the craft to date. I suspect it's only a matter of time until the set gets repainted and re-launched as Boba Fett's ride...

This may be the most exciting reveal, but it's far from the only one. I'm a big fan of the helmets range so am happy to see it return this month with two new additions (Kylo Ren's mask is a particular favorite of mine, and is done justice here), while the logo kit makes for a cool statement piece. However, none beat this glorious little war criminal, Chopper, for personality.

Available May 1

Available May 4 (May 1 for Lego Insiders)

New Lego sets: Super Mario

(Image credit: Lego)

May's only Super Mario kit had been rumored for a little while, but it turned out so much better than I expected. It's a surprisingly accurate rendition of the plumber in his iconic kart, captures his "lets-a-go" attitude perfectly, and is a great size for display too.

Would it be cool if you could take Mario out of the seat and stand him beside sets like The Mighty Bowser? Definitely - but I sure won't look a gift horse in the mouth.

Available May 15

