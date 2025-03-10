The new Lego Mario Kart set is so much better than I was expecting it to be

News
By
published

Worthy of a gold trophy

Lego Mario &amp; Standard Kart set on a green shelf in front of an old TV and stationary
(Image credit: Lego)

After leaks showed off the set early, we now have an official first look at a for-adults Lego Mario Kart set that - and if you ask me, it's more impressive than I'd expected.

Unveiled as part of Mario Day (March 10, or 'MAR10'), this kit will hit the tarmac on March 15 and weighs in at almost 2,000 pieces. Unlike the playsets that came out in January, this Lego Mario Kart set is an 18+ display piece that takes a similar approach to one of the best Lego sets around, The Mighty Bowser. That's because it's a lot bigger and is posable.

Lego Mario & Standard Kart |$169.99 at LegoAvailable May 15 - Buy it if:Don't buy it if:UK price:

Lego Mario & Standard Kart | $169.99 at Lego
Available May 15 - This enormous kit may seem pricey at first glance, but it's actually par for the course in terms of flashy, for-grownups Lego. As an example, the massive Bowser set is $269.99. (Basically, this is a premium display piece rather than a toy.) It will go down in price eventually at other retailers, but you'll need to be quick to take advantage of the offer.

Buy it if:
✅ You want a classy display piece
✅ You have The Mighty Bowser already

Don't buy it if:
❌ You're happy to wait for a discount

UK price:
£149.99 at Lego

View Deal

You can pre-order this kit at Lego right now, but it'll arrive at other retailers soon.

Want more details about the set? I'm digging into it further down the page, so read on if you're interested in finding out what you're getting for your hard-earned coins.

Lego Mario & Standard Kart

Image 1 of 4
Lego Mario Kart set on a plain background
(Image credit: Lego)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Release date

May 15, 2025

Price

$169.99 / £149.99

Ages

18+

Pieces

1,972

Minifigures

None

Dimensions

H: 8.5in (22cm)  / L: 12.5in (32cm)   / W: 7.5in (19cm)

Item number

72037

Although the surprise was ruined somewhat by a leak, this Lego Mario Kart set is still impressive. Actually, it's a lot better than I'd been expecting. Lego can struggle to avoid the uncanny valley when it comes to humanoids (just look at Chewbacca if you want a case in point), particularly humans. But thanks to the scale and our favorite plumber's cartoonish features, Lego has nailed this assignment. Mario is just as rotund and plump as he should be, and he actually has articulated fingers to wrap around the steering wheel. His face isn't overly blocky either thanks to the use of curved pieces and a ball for his nose.

The kart is just as good. This is a dead ringer for the real deal despite being made of bricks, and the only bad thing I have to say about it is the lack of hover wheels and underwater propellor.

While this is a fair bit smaller than The Might Bowser (it's more in line with the Piranha Plant), it has over 1,900 pieces so isn't a throwaway build. It won't take up as much display space either, and you can personalize him - Mario can also be posed too with a movable head and arms.

You can take a look for yourself when it launches on May 15, 2025.

Want to save some cash along the way? Don't miss these Lego deals.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and now manage GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage. You'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Lego Piranha Plant, with Lego The Mighty Bowser seen behind
One of my favorite Lego sets, the Piranha Plant, returns to a record low price
A woman places a brick onto the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle, which sits on a dark table
Lego just revealed a Beauty and the Beast set and it'll destroy my bank balance
Close up side view of the Lego Fortnite Battle Bus (77073)
Lego Fortnite Battle Bus (77073) review: "If you're a fan of Lego and Fortnite then this is an essential addition to your collection"
Lego Game Boy buttons floating against a gray background
A Lego Game Boy is on the way, and I'm losing my damn mind
Lego Jabba&#039;s Sail Barge, plaque, and minifigures on a dusty desert background
Lego Jabba's Sail Barge (75397) review: "There will be no bargain, young Jedi"
LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils Tyrannosaurus Rex (76968) a large Lego T-Rex with Jurassic Park minifigs
New Lego Jurassic World T-Rex is roughly the size of a corgi
Latest in Toys & Collectibles
Lego Mario &amp; Standard Kart being held by a person sat at a table
The new Lego Mario Kart set is so much better than I was expecting it to be
Lego Grogu with Hover Pram displayed on a shelf
This Lego Grogu set is at its lowest ever price
Lego Jurassic World baby dinosaur dolores
New baby Lego Jurassic World dino has not a single thought behind its eyes
Lego Twilight, Easter Egg, Eeyore, and Flowers divided by white lines, with a GamesRadar+ new Lego badge in the middle
New Lego sets in February 2025, from Twilight to Winnie the Pooh
Lego Star Wars, Mario Kart, Harry Potter, and Marvel kits divided by white lines, with &#039;New Lego&#039; in a GamesRadar+ badge at the center
New Lego sets in January 2025, from Harry Potter to Star Wars
A woman places a brick onto the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle, which sits on a dark table
Lego just revealed a Beauty and the Beast set and it'll destroy my bank balance
Latest in News
Lego Mario &amp; Standard Kart being held by a person sat at a table
The new Lego Mario Kart set is so much better than I was expecting it to be
a titanium watch with grey and orange features on the arms and face
You can look like Solid Snake with this Death Stranding 2 watch, but it'll cost you over $1,500
Daniel Craig in No Time to Die
James Bond will reportedly remain male and British under new Amazon management, as Pierce Brosnan says it's "a given" that the next actor must not be American
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"
Doom: The Dark Ages screenshot
Doom director claims The Dark Ages can be beaten without using a gun, but "the game's not necessarily built to do that"
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done
More about toys collectibles
Lego Grogu with Hover Pram displayed on a shelf

This Lego Grogu set is at its lowest ever price
Lego Jurassic World baby dinosaur dolores

New baby Lego Jurassic World dino has not a single thought behind its eyes
Daniel Craig in No Time to Die

James Bond will reportedly remain male and British under new Amazon management, as Pierce Brosnan says it's "a given" that the next actor must not be American
See more latest
Most Popular
Daniel Craig in No Time to Die
James Bond will reportedly remain male and British under new Amazon management, as Pierce Brosnan says it's "a given" that the next actor must not be American
Chris Cocks with a transformer grimmacing behind him
Hasbro CEO, D&D DM, and self-professed "AI bull" Chris Cocks says AI is "supercharging fandom" which is "just net good for the brand"
a titanium watch with grey and orange features on the arms and face
You can look like Solid Snake with this Death Stranding 2 watch, but it'll cost you over $1,500
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"
Doom: The Dark Ages screenshot
Doom director claims The Dark Ages can be beaten without using a gun, but "the game's not necessarily built to do that"
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done
The Last of Us season 2 trailer shows spores
The Last of Us season 2 is bringing in one of the biggest game omissions from season 1 – and the showrunners say it's for a "good reason"
A screenshot of a castle in Manor Lords.
Manor Lords dev confirms "castles and sieges are now in the works" for the city builder, as well as a new map that could get its own game mode in the future
Daredevil: Born Again
Vincent D'Onofrio responds to a fan who thinks Daredevil: Born Again has "ruined" Kingpin: "Thanks for the support dumbass"
One Piece Egghead arc
After 18 years, the English dub of long-running anime One Piece has finally caught up with the original Japanese version