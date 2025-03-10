The new Lego Mario Kart set is so much better than I was expecting it to be

After leaks showed off the set early, we now have an official first look at a for-adults Lego Mario Kart set that - and if you ask me, it's more impressive than I'd expected.

Unveiled as part of Mario Day (March 10, or 'MAR10'), this kit will hit the tarmac on March 15 and weighs in at almost 2,000 pieces. Unlike the playsets that came out in January, this Lego Mario Kart set is an 18+ display piece that takes a similar approach to one of the best Lego sets around, The Mighty Bowser. That's because it's a lot bigger and is posable.

Want more details about the set? I'm digging into it further down the page, so read on if you're interested in finding out what you're getting for your hard-earned coins.

Lego Mario & Standard Kart

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date May 15, 2025 Price $169.99 / £149.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 1,972 Minifigures None Dimensions H: 8.5in (22cm) / L: 12.5in (32cm) / W: 7.5in (19cm) Item number 72037

Although the surprise was ruined somewhat by a leak, this Lego Mario Kart set is still impressive. Actually, it's a lot better than I'd been expecting. Lego can struggle to avoid the uncanny valley when it comes to humanoids (just look at Chewbacca if you want a case in point), particularly humans. But thanks to the scale and our favorite plumber's cartoonish features, Lego has nailed this assignment. Mario is just as rotund and plump as he should be, and he actually has articulated fingers to wrap around the steering wheel. His face isn't overly blocky either thanks to the use of curved pieces and a ball for his nose.

The kart is just as good. This is a dead ringer for the real deal despite being made of bricks, and the only bad thing I have to say about it is the lack of hover wheels and underwater propellor.

While this is a fair bit smaller than The Might Bowser (it's more in line with the Piranha Plant), it has over 1,900 pieces so isn't a throwaway build. It won't take up as much display space either, and you can personalize him - Mario can also be posed too with a movable head and arms.

You can take a look for yourself when it launches on May 15, 2025.

