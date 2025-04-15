One of the most infamous Star Wars ships returns with a Lego makeover for the first time in years

One of the most well-known Star Wars ships is making a comeback in Lego form after a couple of decades, but this time it's way more detailed. No matter whether you're a long-time fan of the prequels or a simple man trying to make his way in the universe, you'll probably want to see this.

Yep, enough teasing - Lego Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship has been officially unveiled with the same sneakiness as the bounty hunter himself. This is an Ultimate Collector Series (or UCS) version of the Star Wars ship, and that means it's larger and far more detailed than many of the best Lego sets. Want an idea of what that means, practically speaking? Check out the UCS TIE Interceptor.

That's a pretty good comparison, actually. Both recreate a kit we haven't seen in years, and both are designed as showstopper display pieces that are made to go in pride of place on your shelf. However, what Lego Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship has in its favor is that it's actually minifigure scale unlike the aforementioned TIE or the recent Lego UCS X-Wing. As a case in point, you get a mini Jango and Boba Fett (back when he was still a kid) to go with the set.

This kit is due to arrive on May 4 at the Lego store, but Lego Insiders (e.g. those who sign up to Lego's free membership program) can get a hold of it from May 1. Here's everything else you need to know.

Lego UCS Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $299.99 / £259.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 2,970 Minifigures 2 Product number 75409 Release date May 5 (May 1 for Lego Insiders)

Jango's ride has come a long way since its 2002 playset version. This new UCS facelift is certainly impressive enough to be deserving of such a long wait; at almost 3,000 pieces strong, it's a lot more detailed and packs a fair few features. Sure, the cockpit fits the two minifigures nicely, and there's a loading dock ramp that can be pushed open or closed. But what's really fun is the back hatch that can release seismic charges, along and the ability to display in both flight and docked modes.

In addition, this is the first version of the ship to have two decks and five seats as per the actual on-screen craft - something Lego hasn't been able to manage before.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Upright, this thing is pretty tall; it's 17.5in (44cm) when placed on its stand, which comes with the now-customary info plaque.

The set was originally revealed in an exclusive by Hollywood Reporter, and in that piece, it was revealed that one of the designers for this kit accidentally broke his friend's copy of the 2002 original when they were children. Now he sees this new model as a way to make up for that, noting that "I’m planning to give him the Jango Fett’s Starship UCS as a two-decades-late restitution."

Fans on Reddit all seem to have the same opinion; in the thread concerning the kit's reveal, most have been praising the new UCS kit. Indeed, a few are wondering if we can expect a palette swap with different minifigures for a Boba Fett version a few months down the line...

