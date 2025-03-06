New Lego sets in February 2025, from Twilight to Winnie the Pooh

Menu (Image credit: Lego) 1. Botanicals

Busy months are usually followed by quiet ones when it comes to new Lego sets, and that was the case in February. The release schedule was pretty subdued on the whole.

That doesn't mean there aren't new Lego sets to get excited about, though. A handful of Disney kits, a handsome flower arrangement, Valentine's Day gifts, and seasonal Easter kits have been wheeled out this month... alongside a scene-stealing Twilight recreation that lets you bring the Cullen House home. While many of this month's kits are unlikely to rank amongst the best Lego sets, the Twilight kit just might; it's a tremendously detailed build that has plenty of Easter eggs for fans, not to mention plenty of minifigures.

Not that the other February releases are lacking, of course - they're still fun additions to a collection. I particularly enjoy the new Dumbo BrickHeadz figure, for example. It somehow manages to capture the character's adorable look perfectly despite only having 176 bricks and studs to work with.

New Lego sets: Botanicals

There's only one Botanical Collection set landing in February, but it's a doozy. Along with being one of the most expensive kits so far, it's also amongst the biggest at over 1,100 pieces. When accompanied by the Lego vase that's included within the box, it looks really rather smart. Is it smaller than I expected? Yeah. But gosh, is it beautiful.

Flower Arrangement | View at Lego

New Lego sets: BrickHeadz

It was a good month if you were a BrickHeadz fan; there were three new kits available this February. These ones are all Disney-based, and they go from old-school to fairly modern. I think the Dumbo one is my favorite, though - it perfectly captures the adorable elephant's look.

New Lego sets: Ideas

This one is honestly a surprise - I never expected to see a Twilight kit hit the shelves. Based on an Ideas design from the community, the Cullen House set recreates this vampire family's home in 2,001 pieces. It's a beautiful building that forms an impressive piece of aesthetic design in and of itself, so is likely worth a look even if you aren't a fan of sparkly bloodsuckers.

Twilight The Cullen House | View at Lego

New Lego sets: Other

Easter was on its way in early February, and you know what that means - tie-in Lego kits. This time around we got a Fabergé-style egg (decked out with a crystal on the top) and an egg hunt featuring some very rotund creatures. I'm rather keen on the latter, because it forms its own mini scene.

Decorative Easter Egg | View at Lego

Easter Bunny and Chick Egg Hunt | View at Lego

