New Lego sets in February 2025, from Twilight to Winnie the Pooh

A more modest month of releases

Lego Twilight, Easter Egg, Eeyore, and Flowers divided by white lines, with a GamesRadar+ new Lego badge in the middle

(Image credit: Lego)

1. Botanicals
2. BrickHeadz
3. Ideas
4. Other

Busy months are usually followed by quiet ones when it comes to new Lego sets, and that was the case in February. The release schedule was pretty subdued on the whole.

That doesn't mean there aren't new Lego sets to get excited about, though. A handful of Disney kits, a handsome flower arrangement, Valentine's Day gifts, and seasonal Easter kits have been wheeled out this month... alongside a scene-stealing Twilight recreation that lets you bring the Cullen House home. While many of this month's kits are unlikely to rank amongst the best Lego sets, the Twilight kit just might; it's a tremendously detailed build that has plenty of Easter eggs for fans, not to mention plenty of minifigures.

Not that the other February releases are lacking, of course - they're still fun additions to a collection. I particularly enjoy the new Dumbo BrickHeadz figure, for example. It somehow manages to capture the character's adorable look perfectly despite only having 176 bricks and studs to work with.

Want to see what else has been out this year so far? Drop in on our guide to new Lego sets in January.

New Lego sets: Botanicals

Lego Flower Arrangement

(Image credit: Lego)

There's only one Botanical Collection set landing in February, but it's a doozy. Along with being one of the most expensive kits so far, it's also amongst the biggest at over 1,100 pieces. When accompanied by the Lego vase that's included within the box, it looks really rather smart. Is it smaller than I expected? Yeah. But gosh, is it beautiful.

New Lego sets: BrickHeadz

Lego Dumbo on a pink shelf

(Image credit: Lego)

It was a good month if you were a BrickHeadz fan; there were three new kits available this February. These ones are all Disney-based, and they go from old-school to fairly modern. I think the Dumbo one is my favorite, though - it perfectly captures the adorable elephant's look.

New Lego sets: Ideas

Lego Twilight set on a sideboard beside a pot plant

(Image credit: Lego)

This one is honestly a surprise - I never expected to see a Twilight kit hit the shelves. Based on an Ideas design from the community, the Cullen House set recreates this vampire family's home in 2,001 pieces. It's a beautiful building that forms an impressive piece of aesthetic design in and of itself, so is likely worth a look even if you aren't a fan of sparkly bloodsuckers.

New Lego sets: Other

Lego 2025 Easter kits laid out beside one another on a shelf

(Image credit: Lego)

Easter was on its way in early February, and you know what that means - tie-in Lego kits. This time around we got a Fabergé-style egg (decked out with a crystal on the top) and an egg hunt featuring some very rotund creatures. I'm rather keen on the latter, because it forms its own mini scene.

Want more? Don't miss the best Lego Star Wars sets. You can also build up your collection for less with the best Lego deals this month.

