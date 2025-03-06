New Lego sets in January 2025, from Harry Potter to Star Wars

January ended up being one of the busiest months for new Lego sets, and the release schedule was absolutely crammed with kits across a variety of ranges. In fact, a grand total of 24 ranges got reinforcements, with a whopping 140 sets between them.

Chief amongst these were the City and Friends lines, as per usual; they had dozens of new Lego sets each. However, Harry Potter and Star Wars got some good additions too like the adorable Grogu and Hover Pram combo and the mini Diagon Alley diorama.

The real star of January's new Lego sets was Mario Kart, though. Nintendo's premier racing game got the brick treatment at the top of 2025 with karts, courses, and characters ranging from Toad to Donkey Kong. I'm absolutely certain this isn't the last we've seen from Mario Kart, and because some of these are contenders for the best Lego sets already, I can't wait to see what's next.

Want to see what else has come out this year?

New Lego sets: Animal Crossing

(Image credit: Lego)

As with every wave of Animal Crossing kits so far, this new round was freakin' adorable. Featuring the likes of the Able Sisters and Celeste, it's downright wholesome. While I have a soft spot for the latter (her stargazing set is incredibly sweet), my standout this month would be the Able Sisters Clothing Shop. It adds to a now-burgeoning town square, making collections feel like a proper community... though it is a little strange that you're only getting one of the sisters here.

New Lego sets: Art

(Image credit: Lego)

There's just one Art kit in January's roundup, and it's the obligatory Valentine's Day build. Is it the most exciting new Lego set in January? Not necessarily. However, it was an adorable date idea for February 14 itself.

Love | View at Lego

New Lego sets: Botanicals

(Image credit: Lego)

Following a quick name change, the Lego flowers range was bolstered with three new additions this month. I adore the Pink Flower Bouquet because it's perfect for dibbling in with other entries in the series to freshen existing arrangements.

New Lego sets: BrickHeadz

(Image credit: Lego)

Just look at him - even in miniature, that Tom has mischief in his eyes. Or maybe it's the stick of dynamite in his paw? Anyway, these iconic cartoon mascots take center stage by virtue of being the only new Lego Brickheadz set in January. Still, they're notable in that Jerry is a normal size while Tom is smaller than usual. Y'know, due to him being a mouse and all.

Tom & Jerry Figures | View at Lego

New Lego sets: City

(Image credit: Lego)

OK, this is where things get busy. As per usual, the City range isn't content with adding one or two new kits to the series; it's dropping over a dozen at once. For January, that includes a lot of F1 tie-ins.

In terms of the kit I'd make a beeline for, it'd be the Modular Galactic Spaceship. That design is beautiful and I'd have gone nuts for it as a kid - particularly because you can remake it as you see fit.

New Lego sets: Classic

(Image credit: Lego)

We've not had a big Classic drop for a while, and these kits have more than enough personality to make up for it. I'm a fan of the dinosaur set due to simultaneously cute / derpy they look, though I've got a soft spot for the Food Friends kit thanks to how gosh-darn cheerful it is.

New Lego sets: Creator 3-in-1

(Image credit: Lego)

January was a very eventful month for the Creator series, with a plethora of animals scurrying onto shelves. While I've got a lot of time for the typewriter (I'm old-school like that), I'd be lying if I said the Medieval Dragon hadn't won my heart. If I was using Lego to play D&D, it'd be the perfect monster.

New Lego sets: DC

(Image credit: Lego)

The universe of Batman and Superman has finally received a fresh wave of Lego, and it's hopefully the start of many in 2025 thanks to the arrival of Superman this summer. As a huge Dark Knight fan, it shouldn't come as any surprise that I'm gravitating toward the Tumbler kit; it recreates the iconic Nolan-verse vehicle for a fraction of the cost and size of sets we've seen before.

New Lego sets: Disney

(Image credit: Lego)

Although the likes of Twirling Ariel are sweet (it seems to be based on a music box), I rather like Moana's Adventure Canoe. Sure, Cinderella's Castle is an equally large and impressive kit, but I love the sense of exploration the former provides.

New Lego sets: Dreamzzz

(Image credit: Lego)

There were some eye-catching kits in January, but this is GamesRadar+ and that means I can't choose anything other than the controller jet. It's a really fun blend of the practical with the imaginative, which is what this range is all about.

New Lego sets: Friends

(Image credit: Lego)

Much like the City range, Friends tends to get a ton of kits all at once - and that was the case in January. I was originally going to flag the Guinea Pig Playground (because, cute) or the treehouse (I'm a sucker for those), but I can't do the Heartlake City Apartments and Stores a disservice like that. It's a pretty stunning tableau that brings the hilly streets of San Francisco to mind.

New Lego sets: Harry Potter

(Image credit: Lego)

There are some very iconic moments included in January's Harry Potter roundup (from "Leviosaaaah" to Harry and Malfoy's duel in Chamber of Secrets), but the Triwizard Cup goes to the Diagon Alley diorama in my opinion. This miniaturizes what had been a massive set beforehand, and it captures the location's look perfectly despite being so small.

New Lego sets: Icons

(Image credit: Lego)

There are a few Icons kits hitting shelves in January, and I adore the returning Blacktron classic ship build that fans of a certain vintage may remember. I'm going to shout about the Tudor Corner modular building too, because this would look fantastic combined with a City build, or Lego's many festive kits.

New Lego sets: Jurassic World

(Image credit: Lego)

I was a huge fan of last year's T-rex skull, so getting another display piece - a triceratops this time - is definitely going to grab my attention.

Little Eatie: T. rex | View at Lego

Dinosaur Fossils: Triceratops Skull | View at Lego

New Lego sets: Marvel

(Image credit: Lego)

As always, Marvel's kits this month are a great fit for either adult fans who want something cool to display or kids that are eager for new toys. The one I'm most drawn to is the airport battle from Civil War, because it recreates an iconic MCU moment.

New Lego sets: Minecraft

(Image credit: Lego)

It was a big start to 2025 for Minecraft, with multiple new kits of varying sizes. I'm a fan of the Armadillo Mine Expedition because it looks like the kind of location you'd find wandering around in the video game itself.

New Lego sets: Minifigures

(Image credit: Lego)

A new year means new minifigures, and series 27 is upon us. This one includes pirates, monsters, steampunk gentlemen, and more.

Series 27 | View at Lego

New Lego sets: Monkie Kid

(Image credit: Lego)

It was a quieter month so far as Monkie Kid was concerned, but that doesn't mean its kits weren't hugely impressive. Look at that mech, for instance. Besides being massive, it's a rather magnificent golden behemoth.

Erlang's Celestial Mech | View at Lego

Mythical Creature Qilin | View at Lego

New Lego sets: Ninjago

(Image credit: Lego)

There are some very cool kits like the Super Storm Jet this month, but honestly, I'm charmed by the cross between Lego and Beyblades that are the Spinjitzu Spinners. I'd be very surprised if self-respecting kids didn't eat that right up.

New Lego sets: Sonic the Hedgehog

(Image credit: Lego)

Aw man, I would have gone nuts for sets like this when I was a kid. I would have particularly liked the Super Shadow set, because the hedgehogs going gold Super Saiyan always appealed to me.

New Lego sets: Star Wars

(Image credit: Lego)

Any releases from a galaxy far, far away are going to be a big deal, and this month gave us some doozies. While I'll always make a fuss over Clone Wars-related kits, I can't go any further without drawing attention to the smaller Grogu in his hover-crib. What an absolute cutie.

New Lego sets: Super Mario

(Image credit: Lego)

It was all about Mario Kart in January, and the iconic Nintendo game was represented by six impressive kits that brought the franchise to blocky life. I love how alternate karts are provided separately, allowing you to make your perfect racer and their wheels.

New Lego sets: Technic

(Image credit: Lego)

Although I'd usually associate Technic with more complex kits like the Ducati Panigale V4 S, January shows that it's partial to playsets too. Do I love the Monster Jam ones because they're rather punny, with big dad-joke energy? You betcha.

New Lego sets: Other

(Image credit: Lego)

With the Spring Festival just around the corner for January, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the seasonal range was full of matching sets. They're absolutely stunning. Naturally, there's some Valentine's Day representation here too...

For more bricky goodness, why not check out the best Lego Star Wars sets? As for cheaper kits, don't miss the best Lego deals this month.