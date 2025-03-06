New Lego sets in January 2025, from Harry Potter to Star Wars
A jam-packed release schedule
January ended up being one of the busiest months for new Lego sets, and the release schedule was absolutely crammed with kits across a variety of ranges. In fact, a grand total of 24 ranges got reinforcements, with a whopping 140 sets between them.
Chief amongst these were the City and Friends lines, as per usual; they had dozens of new Lego sets each. However, Harry Potter and Star Wars got some good additions too like the adorable Grogu and Hover Pram combo and the mini Diagon Alley diorama.
The real star of January's new Lego sets was Mario Kart, though. Nintendo's premier racing game got the brick treatment at the top of 2025 with karts, courses, and characters ranging from Toad to Donkey Kong. I'm absolutely certain this isn't the last we've seen from Mario Kart, and because some of these are contenders for the best Lego sets already, I can't wait to see what's next.
New Lego sets: Animal Crossing
As with every wave of Animal Crossing kits so far, this new round was freakin' adorable. Featuring the likes of the Able Sisters and Celeste, it's downright wholesome. While I have a soft spot for the latter (her stargazing set is incredibly sweet), my standout this month would be the Able Sisters Clothing Shop. It adds to a now-burgeoning town square, making collections feel like a proper community... though it is a little strange that you're only getting one of the sisters here.
- Stargazing with Celeste | View at Lego
- Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop | View at Lego
- Able Sisters Clothing Shop | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Art
There's just one Art kit in January's roundup, and it's the obligatory Valentine's Day build. Is it the most exciting new Lego set in January? Not necessarily. However, it was an adorable date idea for February 14 itself.
- Love | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Botanicals
Following a quick name change, the Lego flowers range was bolstered with three new additions this month. I adore the Pink Flower Bouquet because it's perfect for dibbling in with other entries in the series to freshen existing arrangements.
- Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet | View at Lego
- Mini Orchid | View at Lego
- Lucky Bamboo | View at Lego
New Lego sets: BrickHeadz
Just look at him - even in miniature, that Tom has mischief in his eyes. Or maybe it's the stick of dynamite in his paw? Anyway, these iconic cartoon mascots take center stage by virtue of being the only new Lego Brickheadz set in January. Still, they're notable in that Jerry is a normal size while Tom is smaller than usual. Y'know, due to him being a mouse and all.
- Tom & Jerry Figures | View at Lego
New Lego sets: City
OK, this is where things get busy. As per usual, the City range isn't content with adding one or two new kits to the series; it's dropping over a dozen at once. For January, that includes a lot of F1 tie-ins.
In terms of the kit I'd make a beeline for, it'd be the Modular Galactic Spaceship. That design is beautiful and I'd have gone nuts for it as a kid - particularly because you can remake it as you see fit.
- F1 Driver with McLaren Race Car | View at Lego
- F1 Pit Stop & Pit Crew with Ferrari Car | View at Lego
- F1 Garage & Mercedes-AMG & Alpine Cars | View at Lego
- F1 Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1 Cars | View at Lego
- Modular Galactic Spaceship | View at Lego
- Off-Road 4x4 Mountain Truck | View at Lego
- Red Sports Car | View at Lego
- Yellow Construction Wheel Loader | View at Lego
- Emergency Ambulance | View at Lego
- Donut Truck | View at Lego
- Lifeguard Beach Rescue Truck | View at Lego
- Holiday Adventure Camper Van | View at Lego
- Pizza vs. Fire Truck Race Car Pack | View at Lego
- Airplane vs. Hospital Bed Race Car Pack | View at Lego
- No Limits: Race Car Ramp Track | View at Lego
- Red Farm Tractor with Trailer & Sheep | View at Lego
- Helicopter, Fire Truck & Submarine Remix | View at Lego
- Fire Ladder Truck | View at Lego
- F1 Williams Racing & Haas F1 Race Cars | View at Lego
- Scrapyard with Cars | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Classic
We've not had a big Classic drop for a while, and these kits have more than enough personality to make up for it. I'm a fan of the dinosaur set due to simultaneously cute / derpy they look, though I've got a soft spot for the Food Friends kit thanks to how gosh-darn cheerful it is.
- Creative Food Friends | View at Lego
- Creative Dinosaurs | View at Lego
- Creative Happy Box | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Creator 3-in-1
January was a very eventful month for the Creator series, with a plethora of animals scurrying onto shelves. While I've got a lot of time for the typewriter (I'm old-school like that), I'd be lying if I said the Medieval Dragon hadn't won my heart. If I was using Lego to play D&D, it'd be the perfect monster.
- Wild Animals: Surprising Spider | View at Lego
- Aircraft: Race Plane | View at Lego
- Medieval Dragon | View at Lego
- Cute Bunny | View at Lego
- Playful Cat | View at Lego
- Space Robot | View at Lego
- Wild Animals: Panda Family | View at Lego
- Typewriter with Flowers | View at Lego
New Lego sets: DC
The universe of Batman and Superman has finally received a fresh wave of Lego, and it's hopefully the start of many in 2025 thanks to the arrival of Superman this summer. As a huge Dark Knight fan, it shouldn't come as any surprise that I'm gravitating toward the Tumbler kit; it recreates the iconic Nolan-verse vehicle for a fraction of the cost and size of sets we've seen before.
- Batman & Batmobile vs. Mr. Freeze | View at Lego
- Superman Mech vs. Lex Luthor | View at Amazon
- Batman Tumbler vs. Two-Face & The Joker | View at Amazon
New Lego sets: Disney
Although the likes of Twirling Ariel are sweet (it seems to be based on a music box), I rather like Moana's Adventure Canoe. Sure, Cinderella's Castle is an equally large and impressive kit, but I love the sense of exploration the former provides.
- Anna's Sleigh Adventure | View at Lego
- Twirling Ariel | View at Lego
- Moana's Island Fun | View at Lego
- Encanto Mini House | View at Lego
- Arendelle Frozen Castle | View at Lego
- Moana's Adventure Canoe | View at Lego
- Cinderella's Castle & Horse Carriage | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Dreamzzz
There were some eye-catching kits in January, but this is GamesRadar+ and that means I can't choose anything other than the controller jet. It's a really fun blend of the practical with the imaginative, which is what this range is all about.
- Z-Blob's Robot and Vehicle Adventures | View at Lego
- Bunchu's Creative Animal Adventures | View at Lego
- Cooper's Gaming Controller Jet | View at Lego
- Izzie and Bunchurro the Gaming Bunny | View at Lego
- Mateo and the Z-Blob Action Race Car | View at Lego
- Cooper's Tiger Mech & Zero's Hot Rod Car | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Friends
Much like the City range, Friends tends to get a ton of kits all at once - and that was the case in January. I was originally going to flag the Guinea Pig Playground (because, cute) or the treehouse (I'm a sucker for those), but I can't do the Heartlake City Apartments and Stores a disservice like that. It's a pretty stunning tableau that brings the hilly streets of San Francisco to mind.
- Guinea Pig Playground | View at Lego
- Surfing Dogs and Scooter Adventure | View at Lego
- Cotton Candy Stand and Scooter | View at Lego
- Heartlake City Ice Cream Truck | View at Lego
- Aliya's Baby Sister's Playroom | View at Lego
- Autumn's Room | View at Lego
- Paisley's Room | View at Lego
- Heartlake City Candy Store | View at Lego
- Pet Accessories Shop | View at Lego
- Horse and Pet Vet Clinic | View at Lego
- Friendship Tree House Hangout | View at Lego
- Restaurant and Cooking School | View at Lego
- Heartlake City Airport and Airplane | View at Lego
- Hair Salon and Accessories Store | View at Lego
- Friendship Camper Van Adventure | View at Lego
- Beekeepers' House and Flower Garden | View at Lego
- Heartlake City Apartments and Stores | View at Lego
- Creative Beach and Travel Suitcase | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Harry Potter
There are some very iconic moments included in January's Harry Potter roundup (from "Leviosaaaah" to Harry and Malfoy's duel in Chamber of Secrets), but the Triwizard Cup goes to the Diagon Alley diorama in my opinion. This miniaturizes what had been a massive set beforehand, and it captures the location's look perfectly despite being so small.
- Hogwarts Castle: Dueling Club | View at Lego
- Hogwarts Castle: Charms Class | View at Lego
- Hagrid & Harry's Motorcycle Ride | View at Lego
- Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops | View at Lego
- Hogwarts Castle: Flying Lessons | View at Lego
- Malfoy Manor | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Icons
There are a few Icons kits hitting shelves in January, and I adore the returning Blacktron classic ship build that fans of a certain vintage may remember. I'm going to shout about the Tudor Corner modular building too, because this would look fantastic combined with a City build, or Lego's many festive kits.
- Tudor Corner | View at Lego
- Blacktron Renegade | View at Lego
- Fountain Garden | View at Lego
- Leonardo Da Vinci's Flying Machine | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Jurassic World
I was a huge fan of last year's T-rex skull, so getting another display piece - a triceratops this time - is definitely going to grab my attention.
- Little Eatie: T. rex | View at Lego
- Dinosaur Fossils: Triceratops Skull | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Marvel
As always, Marvel's kits this month are a great fit for either adult fans who want something cool to display or kids that are eager for new toys. The one I'm most drawn to is the airport battle from Civil War, because it recreates an iconic MCU moment.
- Spin and Electro Dinosaur Vehicle Chase | View at Lego
- Team Spidey Dino Crawler Rescue | View at Lego
- Spidey and Gobby's Raptor Battle at Tree House HQ | View at Lego
- Iron Man Mech vs. UItron | View at Lego
- Spider-Man Mech vs. Anti-Venom | View at Lego
- Spider-Man vs. Venom Muscle Car | View at Lego
- Iron Man Car & Black Panther vs. Red Hulk | View at Lego
- Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot | View at Lego
- Marvel Logo & Minifigures | View at Lego
- Captain America: Civil War Action Battle | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Minecraft
It was a big start to 2025 for Minecraft, with multiple new kits of varying sizes. I'm a fan of the Armadillo Mine Expedition because it looks like the kind of location you'd find wandering around in the video game itself.
- The Nether Lava Battle | View at Lego
- The Illager Desert Patrol | View at Lego
- The Baby Pig House | View at Lego
- The Armadillo Mine Expedition | View at Lego
- The Mooshroom House | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Minifigures
A new year means new minifigures, and series 27 is upon us. This one includes pirates, monsters, steampunk gentlemen, and more.
- Series 27 | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Monkie Kid
It was a quieter month so far as Monkie Kid was concerned, but that doesn't mean its kits weren't hugely impressive. Look at that mech, for instance. Besides being massive, it's a rather magnificent golden behemoth.
- Erlang's Celestial Mech | View at Lego
- Mythical Creature Qilin | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Ninjago
There are some very cool kits like the Super Storm Jet this month, but honestly, I'm charmed by the cross between Lego and Beyblades that are the Spinjitzu Spinners. I'd be very surprised if self-respecting kids didn't eat that right up.
- Kai's Dragon Spinjitzu Spinner | View at Lego
- Sora's Dragon Spinjitzu Spinner | View at Lego
- Dragon Spinjitzu Battle Pack | View at Lego
- Zane's Battle Mech Suit | View at Lego
- Lloyd's Pull-Back Race Car | View at Lego
- Lloyd's Green Forest Dragon | View at Lego
- Kai's Mech Storm Rider | View at Lego
- Ninja Spinjitzu Temple | View at Lego
- Ras and Arin's Super Storm Jet | View at Lego
- Zane's Ultra Combiner Mech | View at Lego
- Dragonian Storm Village | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Sonic the Hedgehog
Aw man, I would have gone nuts for sets like this when I was a kid. I would have particularly liked the Super Shadow set, because the hedgehogs going gold Super Saiyan always appealed to me.
- Sonic's Campfire Clash | View at Lego
- Cyclone vs. Metal Sonic | View at Lego
- Super Shadow vs. Biolizard | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Star Wars
Any releases from a galaxy far, far away are going to be a big deal, and this month gave us some doozies. While I'll always make a fuss over Clone Wars-related kits, I can't go any further without drawing attention to the smaller Grogu in his hover-crib. What an absolute cutie.
- Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor | View at Lego
- ARC-170 Starfighter | View at Lego
- Grogu with Hover Pram | View at Lego
- Acclamator-Class Assault Ship | View at Lego
- Home One Starcruiser | View at Lego
- Mando and Grogu's N-1 Starfighter | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Super Mario
It was all about Mario Kart in January, and the iconic Nintendo game was represented by six impressive kits that brought the franchise to blocky life. I love how alternate karts are provided separately, allowing you to make your perfect racer and their wheels.
- Mario Kart - Yoshi Bike | View at Lego
- Mario Kart - Standard Kart | View at Lego
- Mario Kart - Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo | View at Lego
- Mario Kart - Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi | View at Lego
- Mario Kart - Toad's Garage | View at Lego
- Mario Kart - Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Technic
Although I'd usually associate Technic with more complex kits like the Ducati Panigale V4 S, January shows that it's partial to playsets too. Do I love the Monster Jam ones because they're rather punny, with big dad-joke energy? You betcha.
- Backhoe Loader | View at Lego
- Bush Plane | View at Lego
- Monster Jam DIGatron Pull-Back | View at Lego
- Monster Jam ThunderROARus Pull-Back | View at Lego
- Deep Sea Research Submarine | View at Lego
- Ducati Panigale V4 S Motorcycle | View at Lego
New Lego sets: Other
With the Spring Festival just around the corner for January, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the seasonal range was full of matching sets. They're absolutely stunning. Naturally, there's some Valentine's Day representation here too...
- Trotting Lantern | View at Lego
- Good Fortune | View at Lego
- Lucky Cat | View at Lego
- Love Bears | View at Lego
- Sweetheart Tweety Bird | View at Lego
For more bricky goodness, why not check out the best Lego Star Wars sets? As for cheaper kits, don't miss the best Lego deals this month.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and now manage GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage. You'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news.
