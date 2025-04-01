New Lego sets in April 2025, from Lord of the Rings to Beauty and the Beast

It was a busy one last month so, as is tradition, the new Lego sets for April 2025 are few in number. But oh my, are they good.

This time around we're getting a handful of premium, high-profile kits that have a shot of being entered into our best Lego sets guide. Bag-End, Beauty and the Beast's castle, an intricate steamboat model from the Ideas range... there's plenty to feast your eyes on. Because the Lord of the Rings kits have been rumored (and talked about) for such a long time, it's a real standout amongst the new Lego sets for April 2025.

New Lego sets: Disney

(Image credit: Lego)

It's the second month in a row that we've received a cool new Lego set from Disney, but I'm not complaining. This time around we're being treated to the castle from the animated Beauty and the Beast film, and as I've mentioned before, I fear it's destined to destroy my bank balance. This is an absolutely beautiful model with oodles of detail fans should appreciate (ranging from the torn portrait of Beast in human form, his magic mirror, and a spinning ballroom floor that makes it seem as though Belle and Beast are waltzing). All the major players get minifigures too.

Remember, Insiders (e.g. those who sign up to Lego's free membership program) can grab it now instead of having to wait for the April 4 release date.

Available April 4 (April 1 for Insiders)

New Lego sets: Icons

(Image credit: Lego)

Although we knew it was coming thanks to a host of rumors and leaked product shots, this new Lego set still managed to hit me square in the feels thanks to a reveal by Samwise Gamgee himself that's nostalgic enough to make you tear up. This kit recreates The Shire or, more precisely, Bilbo and Frodo's home of Bag-End. While it isn't as grand as the Rivendell or Barad-dur models before it, there's still plenty of hobbit-y goodness tucked away beneath that Lego hill. Besides the iconic hallway, living room, and study, this set also features the Party Tree from Bilbo's eleventy-first birthday celebration and a gazebo where Merry and Pippin set off the dragon firework in Fellowship of the Ring.

There are nine minifigures here as well (Bilbo, Frodo, Gandalf, Sam, Merry, Pippin, Mrs. Proudfoot, Farmer Proudfoot, and Rose). Yes, it would have been nice to get a younger version of Bilbo to go with Thorin and maybe Balin from The Hobbit, but perhaps that would stretch the price even further, like butter over too much bread.

This kit launches on April 5, but Lego Insiders (those who've signed up to the free membership program) can get their mitts on it early this April 2.

Either way, you should be able to get a gift with purchase if you buy via Lego; the Smeagol and Deagol kit.

Available April 5 (April 2 for Lego Insiders)

Lego The Shire



- Price: $269.99 / £229.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 2,017

- Minifigures: 9

- Item Number: 10354

Lego Smeagol and Deagol



- Price: Free with purchase

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 181

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 40761

New Lego sets: Ideas

(Image credit: Lego)

This month's new Lego set from the Ideas range is similarly industrial to the Evolution of STEM kit from a few weeks back; we're getting a sizeable steamboat to bring Mississippi living to life. This is a 4,000-piece behemoth that'll dwarf most other kits.

As a gift with purchase, you can also get the Amelia Ticket Booth to go with the steamboat. It has to have somewhere to set off from, after all.

Available April 10

River Steamboat



- Price: $329.99 / £289.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 4,090

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 21356

Amelia Ticket Booth



- Price: Free with purchase

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 152

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 5009157

New Lego sets: Marvel

(Image credit: Lego)

(Some) Avengers, Assemble! It's a quieter month for the House of Ideas, with only two budget kits arriving on the scene. These feature the Hall of Armor from Iron Man 3 (complete with Aldrich Killian and Pepper Potts), and it's nice to see another version arrive after the previous set retired.

However, the Hulk Truck vs. Thanos kit amuses me more. I mean, why does Hulk need a truck? Who knows. It's a shame it doesn't appear alongside the infamous Thanos-copter.

Available April 1

The Hulk Truck vs. Thanos



- Price: $34.99 / £24.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 229

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 76312

Iron Man's Laboratory: Hall of Armor



- Price: $54.99 / £49.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 384

- Minifigures: 5

- Item Number: 76315

New Lego sets: Other

(Image credit: Lego)

I wasn't expecting to see a suitcase in this month's new Lego sets, and now it makes me want a holiday. Especially because you can jazz the kit up with fun travel stickers.

Obviously this isn't full size; the Yellow Travel Suitcase is only good to use on vacation if you're a small cat looking for somewhere to keep their catnip safe whole they're on the road. It measures four inches (10cm) tall.

Available April 1

Yellow Travel Suitcase



- Price: $14.99 / £12.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 184

- Minifigures: None

- Item Number: 40817

