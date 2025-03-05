Lego just revealed a Beauty and the Beast set and it'll destroy my bank balance

The best Lego sets often feel as if they're tailor-made to destroy a self-respecting nerd's bank balance, and this new Lego Disney kit is a case in point. Recreating the castle from Beauty and the Beast, it's the kind of product that'll make '90s kids sigh with resignation and get out their wallets.

This new Lego Disney set brings the animated movie's enchanted castle to life in almost 3,000 pieces, and it includes ten minifigures as well. You're getting Belle and Beast in their ballroom attire, of course, but Gaston, LeFou, and Belle's dad Maurice are included too. Then there are the castle's occupants - Lumière, Fifi (the feather duster), Cogsworth, Chip, and Mrs. Potts. The chatty cabinet from Belle's room is also included.

Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle | View at Lego

Available April 4 - It's not available to pre-order just yet, but you can secure it early on April 1 if you're part of the free Lego Insiders program.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore the original movie

✅ You've got plenty of display space



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have room to display it

Speaking of which, many of the castle's major spaces are included here; there's Beast's room with its enchanted rose, Belle's room, the dining room, and the ballroom (which can be removed to display on its own).

Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle is available on April 4, 2025, and although it isn't available for pre-order just yet, you'll be able to secure a copy via the Lego store in just a few weeks. Namely, members of the free Lego Insiders program (which just requires you to sign up) can get their hands on it from April 1.

Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date April 4, 2025 (April 1 for Lego Insiders) Price $279.99 / £239.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 2,916 Minifigures 10 Dimensions H: 21in (53cm) / W: 13in (33cm) / D: 6in (15cm) Item number 43263

Although it's a facade like most Lego buildings (the better to spin it round and peek at the rooms inside), this is a chunky set that gives the Disney Castle a run for its money. For context, that set - which has 4,837 pieces and is based on the Walt Disney World building - is only 10 inches taller.

As always, there are plenty of neat Easter eggs tucked away in the build as well. These range from the Beast's torn portrait of his human form, his mystical mirror, the stained glass rose window atop his tower, and a ballroom floor that spins to make it look as if Belle and Beast are waltzing. This is similar to the aforementioned Disney Castle with its many rooms dedicated to different Disney princesses.

As a general Disney nut and Lego fan, I'm excited by this build - and it makes me eager to see what Lego would do with the likes of Rapunzel's tower in Tangled. Surely it's only a matter of time.

