How to tell if a Labubu is real or fake

The hardest part of shopping for the world-conquering viral trend is learning how to know if a Labubu is real or fake. That's because the market is flooded with bootleg versions of these toys masquerading as the real thing.

That's why I've got my magnifying glass out to solve the mystery of how you can tell if your Labubu is the real deal or, as fans say, a fake 'Lafufu.' Even though scammers are becoming more sophisticated with each passing week, there are still ways to see through their facade and sidestep Lafufu larceny.

You'll find a full and in-depth explanation on doing so below, but if you want the TLDR, here are the headlines:

Shop from official sources: It sounds simple, but your best bet is going to Pop Mart's Amazon US / Amazon UK page, or the Pop Mart US / Pop Mart UK stores.

How to know if a Labubu is real: Shop from these official sources

(Image credit: Pop Mart)

Listen, I know it's a bit obvious, but seriously: buying from an official source is by far the easiest way to ensure your Labubu isn't a counterfeit Lafufu. Although this does mean you'll butt up against stock issues, you won't have to worry about whether your doll is a fake.

You can either find an in-person store near you, or opt for one of the following:

Basically, avoid shopping on third-party platforms such as eBay and AliExpress. You're almost certainly going to run into scammers trying to pull a fast one there, and the likelihood of getting a Lafufu goes way up.

How to know if a Labubu is real: Check that box

(Image credit: Pop Mart)

There are ways to identify a fake Labubu just by looking at the packaging (slightly different coloring, a lack of Pop Mart logos, spelling errors, that sort of thing), but there's one guaranteed method you should keep in mind above all else – watch for QR codes.

Official Labubu toys should have a QR code on the box unless they're particularly old, and this will take you to the Pop Mart store where you can type in a code revealed by scratching at a part of the packaging. This will then tell you exactly whether the doll is real or not.

While some scammers are starting to become clever and add QR codes of their own, they won't lead to the Pop Mart store. Checking the URL is a giveaway as a result.

How to know if a Labubu is real: Check the doll

(Image credit: Pop Mart)

If all else fails, there are some key giveaways as to whether your Labubu is real or fake – and it all comes down to how the doll looks. Here are the main things to watch out for:

Real dolls have 9 teeth: The biggest tell is that real Labubu toys have exactly nine teeth. If there are more or less, it's a fake.

The biggest tell is that real Labubu toys have exactly nine teeth. If there are more or less, it's a fake. Check the labels: The labels on Labubu dolls used to be a tan color, but now they're white. These also have a QR code. Meanwhile, the tag coming from its head (the one attached to the ring) should read 'The Monsters.' Watch out for misspelling.

The labels on Labubu dolls used to be a tan color, but now they're white. These also have a QR code. Meanwhile, the tag coming from its head (the one attached to the ring) should read 'The Monsters.' Watch out for misspelling. Feet stamps: Real Labubu dolls have a distinctive Pop Mart stamp on the bottom of their left foot, and newer models bear a stamp that is only revealed under UV light on the bottom of their right foot.

Real Labubu dolls have a distinctive Pop Mart stamp on the bottom of their left foot, and newer models bear a stamp that is only revealed under UV light on the bottom of their right foot. The ears are quite long and close together: Another tell-tale sign of a fake Labubu are the ears. The genuine ones have almost bunny-like ears that are fairly long and close together. If you see one with cat or bear-style ears far apart from one another, that's a dead giveaway.

Another tell-tale sign of a fake Labubu are the ears. The genuine ones have almost bunny-like ears that are fairly long and close together. If you see one with cat or bear-style ears far apart from one another, that's a dead giveaway. The face: Labubu dolls have a very specific coloration and blush. If it isn't that peachy shade, it probably isn't genuine.

