New Lego Minecraft movie sets reveal changes to an iconic baddie, and it's weirding me out

Lego Minecraft movie sets have been revealed ahead of the film's launch, and I'm not sure how I feel about a new minifigure.

Because these two new kits are based on the upcoming adaptation rather than the video game itself, Lego Minecraft movie minifig designs have been updated to match – and that's resulted in a very weird-looking zombie. Or more specifically, a baby zombie. It's unsettling, and I can't put my finger on why.

I think my problem stems from the fact that every other minfig inspired by those film versions looks close to their standard Minecraft counterparts, to the point that they're mostly interchangeable. But this little terror? He's like a high-def Skeletor or a decomposing Squidward, so it's giving me the heebie-jeebies.

(Image credit: Lego)

I should point out that we haven't seen the movie's take on a baby zombie yet, so this could be a 1:1 translation. It's also been done to the toy-maker's usual high standard, as is the norm for the best Lego sets these days. But even so, this mini horror gets a 'nope' from me. Still, at least he rides into battle on a giant chicken. So there's that.

Here's everything you need to know about the sets below, or, if you're pushed for time, you can find them on the Lego Minecraft store page.

Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date March 1, 2025 Price $49.99 / £44.99 Ages 10+ Pieces 491 Minifigures 4 Dimensions W: 5.5in / D: 2in / H: 6.5in Item number 21272

This kit gets you one half of the cast alongside a handful of baddies - there's Jack Black's Steve, Garrett, Henry, a chicken jockey, the baby zombie, and a great hog. Aside from those creatures to beat up with an assortment of weapons, this kit also includes a "functional fighting ring" that comes with score-keepers and a mansion facade that packs both a removable chest and weapons rack.

Personally, I'm a big fan of those cute little potion vials.

This isn't up for pre-order yet, but when it is, you'll be able to find it directly from Lego here.

The Ghast Balloon Village Attack

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date March 1, 2025 Price $69.99 / £59.99 Ages 10+ Pieces 555 Minifigures 6 Dimensions H: 5in Item number 21273

This pack seems to recreate a scene from the movie's recent trailer, where pig-men attack a village from balloons. The other half of the cast is featured here, which means you're getting Natalie and Dawn to go with another Steve, a villager minifig, a pair of piglins, a ghast balloon, a baby chicken, and imposing iron golem.

Because this is based on the film's village, it includes a handful of facades for stalls and shops as well - including the chicken roasting store that dumps lava over unsuspecting cluckers.

This kit can't be pre-ordered yet, but when it is, you'll be able to find it direct from the Lego store.

