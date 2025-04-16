Your endless yearning for the mines has manifested a diggy hole of Minecraft deals, from just over $9

Minecraft discounts have been plentiful as Smooth Stone since the release of the Minecraft movie. So that you don't have to waste time expeditioning the unknown to see what's on offer, I've been checking around for some funky Minecraft deals and rounding up the best ones below. That way, you can get on with building and mining, without getting caught up in an endless scrolling session.

I've manage to find some great deals in both the US and the UK, including Minecraft: Builders & Biomes, a strategy board game. Released back in 2019 for Minecraft's tenth anniversary, it's made by Ravensburger (the company behind Villainous, which is arguably one of the best board games around).

With a tasty 15%, Builders & Biomes has dropped to $33.98 at Amazon against its usual $39.99. That's a saving of just over $6. For UK folk, the same game is sadly still £30.98 at Amazon, though it's a little cheaper at £29.99 on ToyVille.

Aside from that, there's heaps of Minecraft Lego deals popping off at the moment, with the Lego Minecraft Baby Pig House currently just $15.99 at Amazon. That's a 20% discount, and the cheapest we've ever seen it going for. UK folk get an even better 22% discount on the Baby Pig House, currently down to just £13.98 at Amazon, against the usual £17.99 price tag.

The Lego Minecraft Armadillo Mine Expedition set is also sitting at it's cheapest price ever right now for US folks. That's $23.99 at Amazon against its $29.99 RRP. For UK Minecraft enjoyers, its still £24.99 at Zavvi which is the standard price, sadly.

Still, UK folk can nab the Ender Dragon and End Ship Minecraft Lego set, complete with Ender Explorer, Ender Knight and a Minecraft Enderman for £55.99 at Lego, down from the usual £69.99. That's £14 saved that could be spent on loot boxes or whatever Minecraft kids are into nowadays.

Minecraft: Builders & Biomes | $39.99 $33.98 at Amazon

Save $6.01 - Bringing the Minecraft experience to the tabletop, Ravensburger has given us this cute strategy game. It may not be the biggest discount ever, but with this game topping out at almost $40 usually, it's nice to see a little cash saved on a great builder game.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking to play Minecraft away from your screen

✅ You're looking for simple rules and streamlined gameplay



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a more complex strategy game



Price check:

💲Ravensburger | $39.99 UK price:

⭐ ToyVille | £29.99

Lego Minecraft Armadillo Mine Expedition | $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - This set features a cave spider, wolf and two armadillos in the savanna biome. It stands 15cm tall and contains just 247 pieces. This is actually the cheapest we've seen this particular set for since it came out.



Buy it if:

✅ Youre big on armadillos

✅ Spiders are your pals



Don't buy it if:

❌ You've got arachnophobia



Price check:

💲Zavvi | $32.99



UK price:

⭐ Zavvi | £24.99

Lego Minecraft Pirate Ship Voyage | $14.99 $9.59 at Amazon

Save $5.40 - A little smaller than the Pirate Ship Adventure set, Voyage still offers some cool minifigures including a camel and Squid, as well as a Swashbuckler and a Buccaneer, though sadly there's no Alex minifig. I won't lie, the island is a bit pathetic. Buy it if:

✅ You're a Minecraft pirate

✅ Camels are your bag



Don't buy it if:

❌ You can't handle the surf



Price check:

💲Target | $9.59



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £9.96

Minecraft Axolotl Light | $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - He's the coolest little guy ever, why wouldn't you want a little Axolotl light to decorate your domain? He's just a little guy at 7 inches tall. And he's currently at his cheapest price ever, too! Buy it if:

✅ You need some mood lighting

✅ Axolotls... need I say more, really?



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer to live in darkness



Price check:

💲Zavvi | $36.99



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £14.99

Lego Minecraft Wolf Stronghold | $34.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - That's 14% off a superb little set complete with Wolf Tamer, skeletons and two wolf pals for you to chill in your Wolf Stronghold with. With Wolf-shaped doorframe and all, this one stands about 11cm tall. While this isn't the cheapest it's ever been, it's only a couple of dollars shy of that milestone.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a wolf tamer yourself

✅ The forest is your home



Don't buy it if:

❌ No, that's evil doggy.



Price check:

💲Target | $32.99



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £26.99

Lego Minecraft Baby Pig House | $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon

Save $4 - This is one adorable Minecraft Lego set, complete with wolf skin minifigure, baby pig, bee, adult pig and even a lil a zombified piglin. Theres a lot to love about the set, with hidden shelves and a bed for your minifig tucked away behind the giant pig head. This is also the cheapest this set has ever been, so that's pretty cool. Buy it if:

✅ Pigs pigs pigs

✅ Just look at them!



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're a piggy hater



Price check:

💲Target | $15.99



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £13.98

Should you buy this Minecraft board game or Lego Minecraft sets?

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

We've not had a chance to check out the Minecraft: Builders & Biomes board game, but its clearly a well thought out game. It's a much more simplified version of the Minecraft experience but you get the general gist without overcomplicating things. In it you can play as Steve or Alex, and will collect resources, and explore the overworld, revealing potential buildings and gaining experience points as you build ever more complex buildings. You'll also be battling mobs with crafted weapons, so there's more to it than just building.

As for the Lego sets I've added above, there are so many to choose from. Basically we'd recommend going first for the one that draws you in the most, and of course whichever one will fit on whatever space you still have left on your Lego shelf (or shelves).

If you nabbed each of the above Lego sets, that would tot up to a collective saving of $20.40, which isn't half bad when you just want to be surrounded head-to-toe in Minecraft merchandise having loved every second of Jack Black's Steve performance.

For more discounts, be sure to drop by our gifts for gamers guide. And if you wanted to know how Jack Black really feels about Minecraft, he told us. Maybe some best Lego Star Wars sets are piquing your interest on the leadup to May 4, too.