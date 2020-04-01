Minecraft House: How to build the best Minecraft house so you can stay safe and live in style

If you're looking for somewhere to hide from the night terrors or to stash your gathered treasures, then you need to know how to build a Minecraft house. Not only does this give you a place to rest and relax in relative safety, but it also serves as your home base in Minecraft where you can craft new items, respawn into the world, or just generally watch the world roll by outside.

When you're deciding how to build a Minecraft house you have two main options, both of which have their pros and cons. If you want to keep things on the lowdown, then digging into the side of a hill or straight down into the ground will mean your home is much less exposed to attack, though from the outside it's not much to look at. Otherwise you can use materials to make a standard build on the surface, which means you can make your Minecraft house as impressive and ornate as you imagination allows, but it is more exposed to Creepers coming along and blowing things up.

We'll take a look at both of these options in more detail below, along with the important basics you need to consider for constructing your home.

Minecraft cheats | Best Minecraft servers | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | How to play Minecraft for free

How to build a Minecraft house: The Basics

(Image credit: Mojang)

However you build your Minecraft house, there are a number of essential items you need to make sure you include. To start off with, make sure you place plenty of torches around the place, as these serve two important purposes. First, they let you actually see what's going on inside, which is especially useful if you're carving out a cave, and second they help to keep monsters away as they mainly spawn in darkened areas. By placing a generous number of torches both inside and outside your abode, you can significantly reduce the chances of a monster appearing to ruin your day.

Next, build a bed in your Minecraft house, so you can sleep through the night and wake up fresh in the safety of the morning. More importantly, a bed serves as your spawn point in the world, so if the worst happens then you'll revive at home rather than the set world spawn point, which will at least save you a journey getting back there to pick up where you left off.

Other essentials to consider installing are chests to store all of your materials, items, weapons etc so you're not lugging them all around with you. A single chest should be enough to get you started, though you can increase to more storage as you progress. You'll also want to install some crafting stations to produce new items and enhance your equipment, so start out with the standard crafting table and furnace, then add in extra crafting options as you further expand your adventuring operations.

How to build a Minecraft house: Underground

(Image credit: Mojang)

To get started on an underground Minecraft house, ideally you'll dig horizontally into the side of a hill – if the terrain isn't suitable then you can excavate downwards instead, but this does make construction somewhat trickier. You don't want to make your entrance too large, so carve out a tunnel one block wide and two blocks high that goes at least a few blocks deep into the surroundings. At the end of this tunnel you can then start digging outwards to construct your first room, then stick up some torches to get a proper look at what you're doing and add the other basic items we described above.

As well as providing a well protected bunker to live inside, you can also continue mining further into the surroundings to gather materials without having to return to the surface. As you tunnel away from your home, ensure you place a back door and extra lighting to keep your lodgings secure and monster-free.

How to build a Minecraft house: Overground

(Image credit: Mojang)

This is probably the type of Minecraft house most players will be familiar with, as they're much more visible and there's scope for building some truly impressive structures. Any materials can be used to build the walls, but solid matter such as stone will provide a stronger foundation than wood. To get started, you'll want to clear a flat area to build on, which can be a large as you like but around a dozen blocks square is a good starting point so you don't run out of space too quickly – you can always expand later if needed.

Next, build walls around the perimeter at least four blocks high, leaving a gap for a door and any windows you want to install – make sure you fill these with suitable panels. For a roof, you can either go with a flat sheet of blocks, stack them up at an angle, or even use stairs to get the traditional sloped look. On the outside, consider ringing your Minecraft house with a fence to keep any marauding monsters at bay, with plenty of torches to ward them off. Add in all the basic items we've previously discussed, and your homestead is ready to go.

Looking for more block building? Microsoft and Mojang release free Minecraft Education pack to help kids stuck in quarantine.