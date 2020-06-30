Minecraft Respawn Anchor: How to get one and set your spawn point in the Nether

The Minecraft Respawn Anchor is a much-requested feature that has finally been added to the game with the newest Minecraft Nether update, but how does it work exactly and how do you get one? It's tied in to Crying Obsidian, another new Minecraft block in the latest update, which means it isn't particularly easy to obtain. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new Minecraft Respawn Anchor.

Minecraft commands | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Play Minecraft for free | Minecraft enchanting | Minecraft house

Minecraft Respawn Anchor explained

(Image credit: Mojang)

If you're a Minecraft veteran, you'll know that beds do not work in the Nether. In fact, they blow up if you try to use one. Introducing the Respawn Anchor. Mojang is trying to make the Nether more habitable for anyone embarking on lengthy Nether trips and as a result, you can use the Respawn Anchor to spawn at a set point in the Nether.

When you've got one (details on how to craft a Respawn Anchor in Minecraft below), you need to charge it with Glowstone. One Glowstone block is equivalent to one respawn and you can add up to four blocks, meaning you can respawn four times before needing to replenish the Respawn Anchor. You do need to ensure the surrounding area is not obstructed however, otherwise you'll see "You have no home bed or charged respawn anchor, or it was obstructed" when you die.

Interestingly, Hoglins will flee from Respawn Anchors, meaning you don't run the risk of one being next to you when you respawn. Using a Respawn Anchor in the overworld will cause it to explode though, so don't even test it out.

How to craft a Minecraft Respawn Anchor

(Image credit: Mojang)

So, you want to make a Respawn Anchor? You're going to need three Glowstone blocks and six Crying Obsidian. The recipe is pictured above; three Crying Obsidian in the top row, three Glowstone in the middle row, with another three Crying Obsidian below it. But how do you get Crying Obsidian?

In essence, you need to find a Ruined Portal. This is one of the new structures in the game and can be found in either the Overworld or the Nether. You can read more about it on the Ruined Portal wiki page but essentially, they can spawn pretty much anywhere. They can be found in every biome in both dimensions and there's also a 5% chance it's a Giant Ruined Portal. They also always spawn with Netherrack at the base, even in the Overworld. You must have a Diamond Pickaxe to mine it, much like normal Obsidian.

There are a couple of other methods to obtain it though. Bastion Remnants, another new structure exclusive to the Nether, has a 12.2% chance of spawning a few pieces of Crying Obsidian in the chests. You'll need to search an average of 8.2 chests to find it though, so it's not too reliable.

When bartering with Piglins, there's also a 9.43% chance to obtain 1-3 pieces of Crying Obsidian when you give them a Gold Ingot. Got an excess of Gold? This can be a valid method, but it can get expensive. The Respawn Anchor is the only use for Crying Obsidian currently though other than as a decorative block, and as long as you don't explode it in the Overworld, one Respawn Anchor will suffice for a while if you keep restocking it with Glowstone.

Good luck on your Nether escapades traveller, and make sure you know how to get some Minecraft Netherite, then learn how to turn it into Minecraft Netherite tools and Minecraft Netherite armor!