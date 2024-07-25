The Xbox 360 store dies for good on July 29, but Microsoft's giving you one last chance to buy some classics before they're gone

We're just a few days away from the final shutdown of the Xbox 360 Marketplace, and with your final opportunity to legally purchase digital games on the platform about to slip away, Microsoft is offering a big ol' set of discounts across the store.

The Xbox 360 Marketplace officially shuts down on July 29. This will only affect purchases on actual Xbox 360 consoles - backwards compatible titles on the Xbox One and Series X|S store will remain available as normal. You'll also still be able to redownload previously purchased titles on your console. But if you're the type to keep an Xbox 360 plugged into the internet and ready to go, this will be your last opportunity to purchase new digital games and DLC for the platform.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a big wave of discounts for disappearing 360 games, a first for a dying console store. The full list of discounts is live on the official site, and includes both digital versions of retail titles and some digital-only games that will straight-up vanish from legal availability when the store goes down. They're good sales, too - many notable games are down to just a dollar or two.

Many games on the 360 store are available either physically or on other platforms, so there's a relatively small number of titles that'll genuinely disappear with this store shutdown - 47 of them, to be precise. Some of the more notable disappearances include the well-regarded brawler The Dishwasher, which just made its last-minute appearance on the discount list.

Alright alright people want it so here it is. The Xbox 360 store is being obliterated from orbit on July 29, 2024 so I've written a non-exhaustive thread here of a few interesting games/DLC that will not survive*. Some are on sale others...not on sale.🧵 pic.twitter.com/a8Mn2pIX09July 24, 2024

If you're looking for a more extensive list of recommendations, I've gotten a lot of mileage out of this thread from KaL on Twitter. It covers everything from obscure digital exclusives to games whose physical copies are getting rare and expensive, and it's a good place to start if you're looking to make your final shopping list.

These games will, of course, live on thanks to official ports on other platforms and piracy. But the death of the 360 store marks the end of an era, and I'll definitely be making a few final purchases in memory of all the glorious times I've had with Microsoft's greatest console.

Don't miss any of the best Xbox 360 games.