After spending 2 years setting 17 straight world records, this Minecraft speedrunner is finally "taking a break" following an unbelievable "near flawless" run

Minecraft speedrunner Feinberg has spent the past two years dominating one of the survival game's most demanding categories. Now, after setting his 18th straight world record with a "pretty unbeatable" time, he's taking a break from the grind.

The category is Minecraft 1.16 AA RSG - a challenge to get all advancements starting from a random seed without taking advantage of any major glitches in the 1.16 version of the game. Speedrun.com shows that the category got started in 2020 with a run that went over 34 hours, but by 2021, the times were dropping precipitously. In November 2021, Feinberg set his first world record of 4 hours, 38 minutes, and 14 seconds.

Despite a few other players setting impressive times in the interim, in February 2022, Feinberg set another world record of 3:33:46, starting a chain of records that continues to this day. On May 5, 2024, Feinberg's 18th world record brought the time down to 2:14:19, nearly 10 minutes faster than his previous time. This the first time anybody's managed to get a time under the 2:20:00 mark, a milestone the community once thought impossible.

"Taking a break from 1.16 aa rsg for a while, this is pretty unbeatable," Feinberg says in the description of the run's YouTube VOD. "Some pretty obvious timeloss w mega taiga + skulls but otherwise run is near flawless, nothing really went wrong in the midgame which is why the pace felt so amazing at 1:35ish."

So what does a break for a runner like Feinberg look like? Well, he's now spending his time on Twitch streaming all advancements runs in the 1.20.6 version of Minecraft "to learn and improve." Speedrunners are clearly just built different.

