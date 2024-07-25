Across Activision, EA, and more, video game actors are striking for protection from AI: "Frankly, it’s stunning that these video game studios haven’t learned anything"

Video game actors represented by SAG-AFTRA are set to strike against a number of notable developers and publishers in order to secure better protections against AI.

In a press release, SAG-AFTRA's national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland says that video game actors "deserve and demand the same fundamental protections as performers in film, television, streaming, and music: fair compensation and the right of informed consent for the AI use of their faces, voices, and bodies. Frankly, it’s stunning that these video game studios haven’t learned anything from the lessons of last year - that our members can and will stand up and demand fair and equitable treatment with respect to AI, and the public supports us in that."

The strike begins on July 26, and will cover the companies included in the Interactive Media Agreement: Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Llama Productions LLC, Take 2 Productions Inc., VoiceWorks Productions Inc., and WB Games Inc. The names you likely don't recognize there include external production companies that help facilitate voice and performance capture for studios like Ubisoft, Valve, and Bethesda.

"We are disappointed the union has chosen to walk away when we are so close to a deal, and we remain prepared to resume negotiations," reads a statement from a spokesperson for the video game producers involved. "We have already found common ground on 24 out of 25 proposals, including historic wage increases and additional safety provisions. Our offer is directly responsive to SAG-AFTRA’s concerns and extends meaningful AI protections that include requiring consent and fair compensation to all performers working under the IMA. These terms are among the strongest in the entertainment industry."

Back in September 2023, SAG-AFTRA members voted 98.32% in favor of authorizing a video game strike should the need arise and, well, it seems the union believes the need is here. The broader SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023 also focused heavily on AI, and it's little surprise to see video game actors echoing the same concerns of their counterparts in other media.

"We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in today's press release. "Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live — and work — with, we will be here, ready to negotiate."

The last major video game actors strike began in 2016, and lasted for over 11 months. The contract that resulted ultimately created more transparency for actors to know what roles they're auditioning for as well as a few other protections, though it did not succeed in creating the residual payment model and vocal stress protections that many members were hoping to achieve.

