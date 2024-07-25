New Transformers One trailer is a fast, frenetic look at how Optimus Prime and Megatron went from "best friends" to eternal enemies

TRANSFORMERS ONE | Official Trailer 2 (2024 Movie) - Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry - YouTube Watch On

Transformers One has rolled up to San Diego Comic-Con as one of the first major panels from the pop culture extravaganza, and it hasn't disappointed.

Focusing on the friendship between Chris Hemsworth's Orion Pax and Brian Tyree Henry's D-16 before they became Optimus Prime and Megatron respectively, the Transformers One trailer charts their origins on Cybertron, with the pair being given the ability to transform.

The ability, though, comes with certain changes - and D-16 soon transforms into something more closely resembling the figure who would one day lead the Decepticons.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura also teased what to expect from Transformers One during the SDCC panel, saying, "It's completely different, people will see the world in a new way." It's also set billions of years before the events of the movies. That's billion. With a B.

Transformers One has received a rave response in early screenings, with first reactions even going as far as saying it's the best movie in the franchise.

"I almost cannot believe I’m saying this, but Transformers One is by far and away the best Transformers film to date. The trailers don’t do this justice," says Matt Neglia from Next Best Picture. "One of the genuine surprises of the year for me."

Transformers One stars Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16, Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime. Steve Buscemi is also set to appear as Starscream. The movie heads into cinemas on September 20 in the US and October 11 in the UK.

For more, check out the SDCC 2024 schedule and the ongoing SDCC 2024 live blog.