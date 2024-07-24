Transformers One first reactions say it "honors the legacy of the franchise" and is "one of the genuine surprises of the year"

First reactions for Transformers One are in, and although the trailer left fans feeling a little underwhelmed, early viewers are blown away by the finished product, with some calling it the best film in the franchise yet.

"I almost cannot believe I’m saying this, but Transformers One is by far and away the best Transformers film to date. The trailers don’t do this justice," says Matt Neglia from Next Best Picture. "One of the genuine surprises of the year for me."

Similarly, Brandon Slagle pointed out the difference from the trailer, Tweeting: "I can't believe I'm writing this after how much I didn't care for the trailer, but it's remarkably good. People cheered Endgame style numerous times. I really hope this overcomes the undeniable Transformers franchise fatigue."

Many critics have been celebrating the film’s honoring of the franchise so far and what fans really value about Transformer, as Germain Lussier from Gizmodo writes, "Wow. Transformers One is FREAKING AWESOME. Totally honors the legacy of the franchise while also expanding and elevating it. A powerful story of friendship gone wrong with Easter Eggs galore. This Transformers fan is very very happy."

And Liam Crowley from ComicBook sums it up nicely with, "Engaging story, stunning visuals, legit laughs, AND some tear-jerking gravity? Come on. The best Transformers theatrical experience I’ve had. Massive W." Check out more reactions below.

Got to see the new animated @transformers film and it exceeded my expectations. It hits those comedic and emotional beats with these characters. Animation and action blew me away. You can tell this was handled with a labor of love for fans of the franchise. #TransformersOne pic.twitter.com/UgqjCMX9c7July 24, 2024

We just got out of #TransformersOne and it was an awesome, action-packed adventure! Chris Hemsworth really channelled Peter Cullen over time, the comedy was hilarious, and the animation was GREAT!While its beginning may feel slow, its progression into a darker tone really… pic.twitter.com/tIOj45zK52July 24, 2024

Sooo I just got lucky enough to see #transformersone a bit early and I say as a lifelong fan that this is the best on-screen Transformers since 1986. I can't spoil anything, but it's really really good! You can feel that it was made by fans, with love. Had a fantastic time! pic.twitter.com/V97IINnvcvJuly 24, 2024

Just finished watching #TransformersOne and it's honestly one of the best Transformers movies in a while, the score was great, the voice acting was PHENOMENAL, it's honestly a top contender for movies this year. Please go see this movie when it comes out, Transformers are EATING pic.twitter.com/gheS2i6f2HJuly 24, 2024

#TransformersOne is the most epic, mature @transformers film to date! Brilliant animation, big laughs, and stunning action. Most of all such terrific emotional weight, heart, and character development. It’s the best these characters have been in years! @ParamountPics @IWGroup pic.twitter.com/RJrmhgqz7ZJuly 24, 2024

Transformers One takes fans back in time and visits our favorite Autobots before we knew them as the formidable machines in the original movies. As per the official synopsis, the movie "is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever." But it’s not just the plot that makes this one special, as Transformers One is the first fully CG-animated Transformers movie ever to be made.

Directed by Toy Story 4’s Josh Cooley, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast including Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, and Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime.

Transformers One is set for release on September 20 in the US and October 11 in the UK. For more, keep up to date with upcoming movies.