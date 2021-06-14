How to get Amethyst Shards and Amethyst Geodes in Minecraft 1.17

If you're wondering how to get Amethyst Shards in Minecraft, then you've clearly discovered Amethyst - one of the best new resources added in Minecraft 1.17. It’s beautiful, it can be grown, and it can be used to craft a Spyglass or Tinted Glass. Before you start searching for Minecraft amethyst though, make sure you know what an Amethyst Geode is, how you can recognize one, and where the Amethyst Buds spawn.

Here’s everything you need to know about Minecraft Amethyst in Minecraft 1.17.

Where to find Amethyst Geodes in Minecraft 1.17

(Image credit: Mojang)

To find an Amethyst Geode in Minecraft 1.17, it’s best to just go underground and start mining. You don’t necessarily have to go deep though: Amethyst geodes can spawn between y: 0 to y: 70. Amethyst Geodes are not that hard to spot either. These mineral structures are very big and often cracked, which means that you might see the faint glowing light from a distance.

Keep an eye out for smooth basalt while mining. This is the dark outer layer of an Amethyst Geode. Break through this first layer to find calcite, and then continue to find the amethyst. Inside, you’ll find Blocks of Amethyst, Budding Amethyst, Amethyst Buds, and Amethyst Clusters. Let’s go over which is which:

How to get Amethyst Shards in Minecraft from Amethyst Clusters

(Image credit: Mojang)

If you mine amethyst in Minecraft 1.17, you get the Minecraft Amethyst Shard item. This is the type of Minecraft amethyst used for crafting. Amethyst Shards are dropped from the growing minerals called Amethyst Clusters. These are found growing inside the Amethyst Geodes.

It’s important to only mine the fully grown ones, as the smaller Minecraft Amethyst Buds won’t drop any Amethyst Shards. There are three growth stages before an Amethyst Bud becomes an Amethyst Cluster. Take a look at the picture above to distinguish them!

Amethyst Clusters drop two Minecraft Amethyst Shards when broken with a random tool, and four when mined with a pickaxe. The number of Amethyst Shard drops can further increase by using the Fortune enchantment.

Budding Amethyst and Blocks of Amethyst in Minecraft 1.17

(Image credit: Mojang)

Minecraft Amethyst Clusters and Amethyst Buds grow on Budding Amethyst blocks. You can recognize them by the cross-shape on their sides. Note that you can’t mine Budding Amethyst, but you can come back to find newly-spawned Amethyst Buds.

The other solid amethyst block is called a ‘Block of Amethyst’, and can only be mined with a pickaxe. This block is purely decorative, and cannot grow Amethyst Buds. You can use Amethyst Shards to create more Minecraft Blocks of Amethyst if you want to use them as a building material.

Minecraft Amethyst recipes - spyglass and tinted glass

(Image credit: Mojang)

Besides being a posh new building material, amethyst can be used to craft the following items:

Spyglass. One Amethyst Shard placed on top of two Copper Ingots makes a Spyglass. Spyglasses can be used to zoom in.

One Amethyst Shard placed on top of two Copper Ingots makes a Spyglass. Spyglasses can be used to zoom in. Tinted Glass . One block of glass with an Amethyst Shard on every side will create two blocks of Tinted Glass. Tinted Glass is a building material which blocks all light (but you can still see through it). It can’t suffocate mobs, but it can be reused when broken.

. One block of glass with an Amethyst Shard on every side will create two blocks of Tinted Glass. Tinted Glass is a building material which blocks all light (but you can still see through it). It can’t suffocate mobs, but it can be reused when broken. Block of Amethyst. As mentioned before, this is purely decorative. You can craft a Block of Amethyst using four Amethyst Shards.

Time to dig up some Amethyst Shards and build that luxurious amethyst mansion!

