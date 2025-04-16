Minecraft's upcoming boat-leashing tech has fans in a frenzy for proper minecart trains: "Trust us Mojang, we NEED this"
"PLEASE MOJANG LET US DO THIS WITH MINECARTS!"
Minecraft's latest snapshot beta introduces the option to chain boats together with a series of leads, and now fans are reuniting in a demand many of them have been making for years: we really should be able to link minecarts together to build proper trains.
In the 25W16A snapshot, which went live yesterday, the devs have implemented array of changes to how leashes work. Most notably, you can now leash multiple mobs together, letting you take your pets for a walk all at once. What developer Mojang didn't explicitly call out in this announcement is that you can also now leash boats together.
The possibilities of boat-leashing quickly became clear to players. "YOU CAN MAKE TRAINS IN MINECRAFT NOW," as a Twitter post from Minecraft creator silentwisperer puts it. "PLEASE MOJANG LET US DO THIS WITH MINECARTS!"
Being able to leash minecarts together would essentially let you create proper trains which, somehow, Minecraft has never allowed before. At least, not properly – you could technically put small minecart trains together with furnaces in Java Edition, but these constructions were always a little buggy, and the feature has effectively been abandoned by Mojang.
Requests to be able to leash minecarts together have been going since the leash mechanics first started changing in 1.21, and the new showcase of boats getting leashed together has gotten the community once again demanding the feature through Minecraft's official feedback site.
"Trust us Mojang," a slightly ominous comment on that post says. "We NEED this."
