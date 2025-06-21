I've reviewed water guns for years, and these are the 4 I'd recommend prioritizing this summer

With the sun finally showing up to kickstart summer, all eyes are turning to water guns, water pistols, and Super Soakers of every kind. It's an exhaustive list, and honestly? Scrolling through said list on the likes of Amazon is exhausting. There's almost too much choice.

I've spent a long time mucking about with testing water guns in a very professional and measured manner, so I've got a few thoughts on the ones you should prioritize for this season of BBQs, pool parties, and H20 warfare. If you ask me, they're some of the best water guns around because - well, I'll get into that later.

My personal recommendation would be the SpyraThree. Yes, it's a lot more expensive than anything else on the list. But it's straight-up futuristic in its tech, kinda like you stole a water pistol from the Star Trek universe. It's also incredibly accurate, fast-firing, and satisfying to use. It's the kind of toy that makes anyone who uses it light up with a maniacal grin.

It's not the only blaster I'd suggest, though; get your fill of these...

Great for siblings Super Soaker Dunk-Fill 2-Pack | $14.99 at Amazon

While there are plenty of great water guns out there, this new design by Super Soaker won me over. As the name would suggest, you simply need to dunk them into a tub or bucket of water to fill them up almost instantly. No more waiting on the tap to slooooowly top up your blaster. As two are included in the box, it's an ideal pack for siblings. Plus, they're very easy to use so younger water warriors won't struggle.



Buy it if:

✅ You're buying for multiple kids

✅ You're buying for younger children

✅ You want something quick and easy



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather get a classic blaster

❌ You want something with more capacity



UK price:

⭐ £16.99 £12.99 at Amazon

Good all-rounder Super Soaker Hyrdo Frenzy | $19.99 at Amazon

This may look like a standard blaster, but it's actually one of the best all-rounders out there. It's got three firing modes; one is the usual water pistol experience (two jets firing straight forward), but sliding the barrel back lets its tubes go wild and shoot in all directions. It's wonderfully chaotic, and as I mentioned in my Super Soaker Hydro Frenzy review, good luck to anyone trying to avoid being hit.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a great all-rounder

✅ You embrace chaos

✅ Fun is at the top of the agenda



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something smaller

❌ You'd rather get a traditional blaster



UK price:

⭐ £7.95 at Amazon

Short-range chaos Super Soaker Twister | $29.99 at Amazon

Want to make sure you cause maximum H20 carnage? I'd recommend checking out this bad boy. Besides having a better capacity than expected (it's bigger than you'd think), it fires out a helix of water so pretty much anyone downrange is gonna get soaked. That's what impressed me most in my Super Soaker Twister review.



Buy it if:

✅ You live for carnage

✅ You're looking for a short-range blaster

✅ You want to minimize refill time



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're buying for smaller children

❌ You just want something that shoots normally



UK price:

⭐ £8.45 at Amazon

For adults SpyraThree | $179 at Amazon

Shopping for yourself, teens, or fellow adults? Honestly, it does not get better than this. As I mentioned in my SpyraThree review, it's a water gun by way of sci-fi. With numerous eyebrow-raising features like multiple rates of fire (my personal go-to is 'Tournament' thanks to greater accuracy), a digital ammo display, the ability to self-fill, and impressive power, the SpyraThree is the ultimate water pistol.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the most powerful blaster

✅ You value accuracy

✅ You find most water pistols boring



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to keep costs down

❌ You're buying for younger kids



UK price:

⭐ £154 £149 at Amazon

