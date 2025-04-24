If the price of Mario Kart World is giving you the ick, this merch may be more fun and has never been cheaper

If you're balking at the price of Nintendo's new console and Mario Kart combo, I've got something up my sleeve for you that may just be more fun.

The delightful Mario Kart remote control car is at a record low price of $14.29 via Amazon instead of almost $30, which is a darn sight less than the $400-odd you'll be paying for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders. Sure, it's not quite as glam. But being able to zip the moustachioed plumber around homemade courses is pretty delightful.

Although the UK doesn't have an equivalent offer (it's still £28.48 at Amazon right now, with no listed discount), you can get quite a lot off Lego Mario Kart sets at Very right now, like the premier kit of the range - Baby Peach and Grand Prix. That one's £49.99 at Very rather than the standard £70.

Carrera RC Nintendo Mario Kart | $29.49 $14.29 at Amazon

Save $15 - So far as I can tell, this is a record low price on the remote control car. According to price comparison software, it's never gone much below $25 and averages $28 most of the time. With that in mind, a 51% saving is excellent on the whole.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a fun novelty

✅ You're looking for a gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You need all those coins for Switch 2



Price check:

Walmart | $39.94



UK price:

£28.48 at Amazon

Lego Baby Peach & Grand Prix | £69.99 £49.99 at Very

Save £20 - Here's another record low price, this time for our UK readers. The headline kit of the new Mario Kart range hasn't really dropped below £69 before now according to price comparison software, so it's a pretty great offer on the whole.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a cool display piece

✅ You're buying for your kids



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're hoping to save for Switch 2



Price check:

💲 Amazon | OOS



US price:

$79.95 at Amazon

So, should you buy either of these Mario Kart tie-ins? If you want a fun novelty, I'd vote yes - Amazon user reviews for the RC car are very positive, and it sounds like a hoot to drive around homemade courses... particularly if you can get a little set for tournament races. If nothing else, it's a really fun evening for housemates or an offbeat date idea.

As for the Lego, these kits are of a very high quality; that's a given. However, where they race ahead of the RC car is their suitability for either display or play. Regardless of whether you want to put it on your shelf or in your kids' toybox, the Grand Prix is the one I'd start with because it provides the start of a course rather than just racers by themselves. It also adds figures that can be hard (or impossible) to find, like Baby Peach and Lemmy. Is it one of the best Lego sets? Not necessarily, but like the RC car, it makes for one heck of a gift for gamers.

This isn't the only merch coming out based on the popular Nintendo franchise; the new Lego Mario Kart set is so much better than I was expecting it to be. It'll certainly be going on our list of the best Nintendo Switch gifts, anyway...