Actual Lego Fortnite sets are on the way, including the most unsettling kit I've ever seen

It always seemed strange that we didn't get any Lego Fortnite sets to go with the video game crossover, but it looks as though the toy company was biding its time - four new kits have just broken cover.

This handful of Lego Fortnite sets cover all the big hits you'd expect; the Battle Bus, Loot Llama, Durr Burger, and a truly haunting version of Peely. (Seriously, am I the only one who finds it unsettling?) These run the gamut of prices, from $15 / £13 at the low end to the more ambitious $100 / £90 kit. After covering the best Lego sets for years, I was pleasantly surprised at these price tags - I was expecting the upper band to be higher. Instead, they're in line with the pretty reasonably-priced Animal Crossing range.

You can get a look at the full range for yourself (and pre-order them) at the official Lego store, but here's a more detailed breakdown of these new Fortnite Lego sets.

Lego Battle Bus

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $99.99 / £89.99 Ages 10+ Pieces 954 Minifigures 9 Item number 77073 Release date October 1, 2024

The tentpole set for Lego Fortnite is, of course, the Battle Bus. This vehicle is our ticket into matches during the video game, so it's only fitting that it should get the biggest kit of the initial wave. Not that it's particularly complex in terms of size; it weighs in at just under 1,000 pieces, so shouldn't be a headache for younger builders.

Alongside the bus itself (which seems able to actually detach from the balloon), you're getting nine minifigures based on Fortnite's most recognizable characters - the Adventure variant of Peely, Cuddle Team Leader, Meowscles, Raven, Brite Bomber, Battalion Brawler, Cube Assassin, Trespasser Elite, and Drift.

Naturally, lots of accessories will be included here too. That apparently includes the obligatory pickaxes, a Grappler, Slurp Juice, and Slap Juice.

Lego Battle Bus | Preorder at Lego

Available October 1 - This kit is likely to be amongst the most popular ones for fans, but you'll need to visit Lego to get ahold of it. Like all of the other sets, this is a Lego store exclusive.

Lego Supply Llama

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $39.99 / £34.99 Ages 12+ Pieces 691 Minifigures N/A Item number 77071 Release date October 1, 2024

Much like the Battle Bus, it'd feel plain wrong if Fortnite's Llama wasn't included in the range. Luckily, Lego agrees - and this surprisingly big kit is the result. Coming in at 9.5in (24cm) high and just shy of 700 pieces strong, the Supply Llama is a display piece with a moving head and openable mouth.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As you'd expect with a name like that, the Supply Llama is also hiding some handy Fortnite loot including Slurp Juice, dynamite, Rough Ruby, a Grappler, and a Good Luck Charm.

Lego Supply Llama | Preorder at Lego

Available October 1 - Like all of the other Lego Fortnite kits, this one is exclusive to the official Lego store. Does that mean it won't ever appear at Amazon and the rest? Never say never, but to begin with, you'll struggle to find it anywhere else.

Lego Peely Bone

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $99.99 / £89.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 1,414 Minifigures N/A Item number 77072 Release date October 1, 2024

This is the only strictly 'for adults' kit in the Lego Fortnite range, and it's not a playset like the others. Even though the others can be put on display and will look mighty fine if so, Peely Bones - based on the in-game skin of the same name - is exclusively made to sit on a shelf.

Honestly, this one freaks me out a bit. It's cool, yes, and is much bigger than expected. But also... man, that's a banana with a skeleton. Which is sticking out.

In the immortal words of Randy Jackson, it's gonna be a no from me, dawg.

Lego Peely Bone | Pre-order at Lego

Available October 1 - This kit is up there with the Battle Bus as the most expensive Lego Fortnite set. It's designed as a display piece for ages 18 and up.

Lego Durrr Burger

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $14.99 / £12.99 Ages 9+ Pieces 193 Minifigures N/A Item number 77070 Release date October 1, 2024

This lil guy is the cheapest and easiest to build of all the Lego Fortnite sets. At 190-odd pieces and a cost of $14.99 / £12.99, it's seems poised to become the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for Fortnite fans this Christmas.

Also, look at those fun googly eyes. Who knew Lego bricks could have so much personality?

Lego Durrr Burger | Pre-order at Lego

Available October 1 - As with all the others, this set is only available at the official Lego store... for now, that is. With any luck, it'll make the transition over to the usual suspects before long.

For more present ideas, hit our guide of gifts for gamers. As for ways to get bricks for less, don't miss the latest Lego deals.