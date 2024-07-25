Leaked Star Wars Outlaws gameplay shows how Ubisoft's open-world adventure begins

13 minutes of new Star Wars Outlaws gameplay has leaked online, seemingly showing the opening to Ubisoft's new game.

The 13 minutes of new gameplay appeared earlier today on YouTube, but at the time of writing has been taken down by a copyright claim from Ubisoft, seemingly confirming the authenticity of the new footage. Mirror footage of the leaked video has since been uploaded elsewhere, however, so it's still readily available to anyone searching for it.

The new gameplay apparently shows Star Wars Outlaws' complete opening, in which protagonist Kay Vess wakes up onboard her spaceship with adorable companion creature Nix. She then gets embroiled in a shootout with some local Toshara bandits before taking off on the planet aboard a speeder bike and getting into a running gunfight with yet more bandits.

Kay finally reaches the big town of Mirogana, an Imperial stronghold, and has to pass through a Stormtrooper checkpoint to reach a cantina and meet some shadowy comrades. There are tutorials scattered throughout the leaked gameplay, including for Kay's stamina in battle and for lockpicking to open up new areas of the map like vents.

Over on Twitter, there's what appears to be a separate gameplay leak, this time showing Kay partaking in Sabbac, the gambling minigame. You're given two cards and need to spend chips to improve your cards. Effectively, the person who wins the round is whoever has a numbered Sabbac card pair closest to zero, but the person who takes the game is whoever still has chips in stock at the end.

Star Wars Outlaws is out next month on August 30 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out our huge Star Wars Outlaws preview for how Ubisoft Massive crafted Kay and Nix's stories in the open-world game.

The making of Kay's trusty sidearm in Star Wars Outlaws: "We really wanted that iconic blaster, but we also wanted you to have a full-fat shooting experience."