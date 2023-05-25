Long-time Assassin's Creed players are cautiously optimistic for Mirage

Assassin's Creed fans are getting cautiously optimistic for Assassin's Creed Mirage after yesterday's trailer.

The PlayStation Showcase for May 2023 showed a brand new trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage, complete with a release date of October 12. You can see the new trailer in full just below, in which protagonist Basim stalks the streets and rooftops of Baghdad, executing stealth takedowns and ferocious combat moves alike.

It's this trailer that's got fans cautiously hopeful for Mirage. "Crazy how the best thing about this game is how it simply looks like Assassin's Creed," one Reddit user writes, alluding to how Mirage is very deliberately drawing from the earlier Assassin's Creed entries to put the focus back on stealth.

"You can tell it's definitely using the same engine as Valhalla judging by animations, but since this is focused on stealth, I'm sure the gameplay will be massively improved from Valhalla," chimes in another Reddit user.

The Reddit post below is a great encapsulation of why Assassin's Creed fans are getting excited about Mirage. Gone are the huge, sprawling open worlds of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Valhalla, and in is a tighter game with more focus, and hopefully a hell of a lot more polish as a result.

As we noted yesterday, Assassin's Creed Mirage looks like a return to AC2, drawing from its brutal combat takedowns whilst not entirely sacrificing the core stealth gameplay. If Mirage is anywhere near as good as Ubisoft's second game, it should be an absolute banger.

