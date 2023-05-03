Xbox promises "much, much more" about Starfield at its summer showcase

Xbox has pledged to reveal "much, much more" about Starfield this coming summer at its big Starfield Direct showcase.

Earlier today on May 3, Xbox Wire (opens in new tab) announced the exact times of the Xbox Games Showcase slated for June 11, which is taking place immediately before the Starfield Direct. The former presentation is now set to air at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST/7 p.m. CET.

However, it's the Starfield Direct details in the announcement that might be the most noteworthy feature. "Starfield Direct will invite you inside Bethesda Game Studios to learn much, much more about Starfield, with tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information," the new blog post reads.

What could these new details be for Starfield? Right now we've no idea, but considering Starfield would be set to launch just a few months later on September 6 around the world, there's relatively little time for Bethesda and Xbox to spin up the marketing machine before the release date arrives.

The Starfield Direct will be airing immediately after the Xbox summer games showcase, just a few hours after the times listed above.

With the news of the exact times for Xbox's summer games showcase though, we finally know when we can look forward to announcements for other games. Here's hoping we could finally see what Playground Games has been cooking up with the long-gestating Fable 4, or we could potentially see more of the new Forza Motorsport.

