Starfield Direct slated for June

Earlier today on March 8, Xbox and Bethesda finally announced the Starfield release date for September 6, 2023, a delay out of the first half of this year. Additionally though, as you can see in the new trailer below, the Starfield showcase from Bethesda will be here a lot sooner than that, arriving on June 11.

This puts the Starfield showcase in between Xbox's traditional E3 showcase, and the Summer Games Fest. This means Xbox likely won't be showing anything relating to Starfield at its big E3 2023 showcase, and the Bethesda game also probably won't be appearing at the fest hosted by Geoff Keighley just a few days later.

It's been a fair wait for the Starfield Direct. When the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase was announced earlier this year, the two parties maintained that Starfield wouldn't be appearing in the showcase due to there being a dedicated presentation for it in the works. The Starfield Direct will arrive roughly five months after the aforementioned showcase.

At least now Starfield fans will finally have some concrete information to go on surrounding the game. There's been plenty of speculation that the RPG could be delayed out of its initial release window of the first half of 2023 (which it now has done), and very little confirmed details from Bethesda to go on. This showcase will finally put an end to all the rumors and speculation.

Starfield launches later this year on September 6 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

