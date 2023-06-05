Rumors of a Starfield Xbox controller just won't die and at this point I want it to be real

The rumored Starfield Xbox controller has been popping up nonstop ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct this week - so much so that I'm starting to think it's real.

Earlier this year, photos of a suspected Starfield-themed Xbox Series X controller made the rounds on a Chinese social media platform, however, it was largely thought to have been a fake. In May though, prolific leaker billbil-kun shared that not only is the controller real, but that it is supposedly releasing alongside a Starfield limited edition Xbox wireless headset and that both will be revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase.

We haven't got any kind of confirmation from Xbox or Bethesda about the controller's existence yet, but several more photos of the suspected accessory have ended up over Reddit. As recently as last week, one user shared photos of the controller in its box from several different angles. The original poster hasn't shared where they got these photos from but judging from the sticker on the front of the box, the item may have been found in some kind of retail warehouse.

To make things even more believable, someone on TikTok (which was shared again on Twitter) posted a video of themselves in Target when they unexpectedly find the rumored accessory sitting on a shelf beside other Xbox controllers. Again, we should take this with a grain of salt as it's not a good idea to believe everything you see online, but this could just be one of the worst-kept secrets ahead of the showcases this weekend.

