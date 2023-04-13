Future Games Show to broadcast summer showcase on June 10

GamesRadar+ is thrilled to confirm that our flagship digital gaming showcase, the Future Games Show, will return on Saturday, June 10 - bringing you world premieres and fresh trailers from the most exciting games of 2023 and beyond.

While E3 2023 has been cancelled, the good news is that we'll be keeping the spirit of new games alive with over 40 new trailers, showcasing the most interesting titles on PS5, Xbox, Switch, PC and VR platforms.



You can tune into the Future Games Show summer showcase at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST on Saturday, June 10.

Immortality, the multi-award-winning adventure from Sam Barlow, made its world premiere debut in Future Games Show (Image credit: Sam Barlow / Half Mermaid)

The Future Games Show will open a big weekend of digital gaming showcases, broadcast at 10am PT on Saturday June 10 across all major streaming platforms.



Exactly 24 hours later, the Xbox Games Showcase is scheduled for 10am PT on Sunday June 11. This is followed by the Starfield Direct presentation, and our sister event The PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab), rounding off a busy day on Sunday June 11.



You can keep up-to-date with the (Not) E3 2023 Schedule using our regularly updated planner, with Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest broadcast first out-of-the-gate on Thursday, June 8.



Read on for more details on how to take part in the Future Games Show and how to nominate to become an official co-streamer.

How to take part in the Future Games Show

LEGO Bricktales made its world-premiere at the Future Games Show in 2022 (Image credit: Thunderful Games)

Nominations for the Future Games Show summer showcase are now open, with a closing date for initial submissions of April 29, 2023.



The Future Games Show is a fantastic way to debut your unannounced game, share new information about an existing title, and reach new audiences. The Future Games Show has reached over 400 million viewers to date, with many titles seeing huge increases in Steam wishlists from appearing in the show.

Whether you're working on an Indie game, a AAA blockbuster, or something in between, we want to showcase the most exciting and innovative games of 2023 and beyond, with all titles considered for broadcast.



Developers can nominate their game by filling in the Future Games Show 2023 nomination form (opens in new tab) or getting in touch via the addresses below:



To take part in the Future Games Show please contact:

Editorial:

james.jarvis@futurenet.com (opens in new tab) - Executive Producer

daniel.dawkins@futurenet.com - Content Director

Sponsorship:

melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com (opens in new tab) - Commercial Lead (US)

tom.parkinson@futurenet.com - Commercial Lead (UK / US)

What is the Future Games Show?

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar’s flagship games showcase, which has featured over 400 games from publishers including Private Division, Sony, Plaion, Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games, Team17, Sega, Ubisoft, Devolver and many more developers from around the world across all formats and genres.



Games that have debuted in Future Games Show include Sam Barlow's BAFTA and Golden Joystick award-winning Immortality, the critically-acclaimed The Case of The Golden Idol, plus new trailers from major series such as Dying Light, LEGO Star Wars, Death Stranding and many more.



The event is broadcast live on Twitch (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), and all major streaming platforms. Future Games Show is hosted by famous video-game voice actors, with past stars including Briana White and Cody Christian (Final Fantasy VII Remake), Ashly Burch and John Macmillan (Horizon Forbidden West), among many more.

You can find out everything you need to know about the Future Games Show right here and watch highlights from previous shows.

Want to share the excitement of the show?

The official co-streamer program is now open, whether you’re an established broadcaster, or just growing your community. You can see our list of official co-streamers from our FGS: Spring Showcase on March 23 right here.



You can apply for the Future Games Show Official Co-Streamer Program (opens in new tab) directly through this short application form.

