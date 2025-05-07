The Xbox handheld just leaked, and it looks more like the PlayStation Portal than I was expecting

It was only a matter of time before the Xbox handheld leaked, but images just finally surfaced online. The snaps show off a white and black version of the portable and a design that's not quite in keeping with the Asus ROG Ally, and I'm not convinced that's a good thing.

Highlighted by 91mobiles, the Xbox handheld images and details come courtesy of an FCC listing linked to Indonesian device certification. The images reveal two different colorways and partial specs for the portables, with the black version sporting a new Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip and a chonky 64GB RAM setup.

In keeping with the Xbox Series X and S, the white version appears to feature dialled-back specs. It will allegedly wield a custom AMD Ryzen Aerith Plus APU (a successor to the one within the Steam Deck OLED), meaning it'll likely enter the best gaming handheld ring as a budget contender (via Videocardz).

I'm not entirely surprised by the above specs, especially since they use the same two-tier approach as Microsoft's current console range. What I am more curious about (and admittedly worried) is the Xbox handheld's form factor, as both flavors feel closer in design to the PlayStation Portal.

Earlier this year, Asus shared a teaser for its next portable PC, and it heavily hinted at a collaboration with Microsoft. The clip shows a Raikiri Pro controller being fused with an Asus ROG Ally to make what could be interpreted as an Xbox handheld, and the leaked photos appear to have taken that literally.

Rather than just using elements of the Raikiri Pro like buttons and sticks, the leaked Xbox handheld also features prominent grips at the back, just like the PlayStation Portal. That makes the devices look more like an elongated controller with a screen in the middle, but since we're talking about a full-blown portable PC, there's naturally more bulk at the back.

Other than a dedicated Xbox button on the left-hand side that's obscured in the photos, and some appropriately colorful buttons on the white version, the ROG handhelds feel very much like Ally variants. The leak doesn't provide a glimpse of the devices switched on, so we'll need to wait to see if they'll boast a custom operating system or a handheld-friendly version of Windows. That could make all the difference, especially if Microsoft wants to sway console fans eyeing up Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.

