Starfield Collector's Edition price leaks ahead of Xbox Games Showcase

It looks like a Starfield Collector's Edition is on the way, as an eye-wateringly pricey version of the hotly-anticipated RPG has leaked ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase.

There will be three editions of Starfield, according to billbil-kun on Dealabs, who has a reliable track record of leaking video game retail listings. The post, translated from French, says that in addition to the standard version, there will also be a Premium Edition, as well as what's called the Constellation Edition, which will be priced at €299.99 (equivalent to $322 at current exchange rates) across PC and Xbox Series X.

The leak offers no details on what the Constellation Edition will contain, but it will be a physical-only release, so this edition will likely feature more goodies for your shelf than your in-game avatar. The Premium Edition, then, is the question mark here. The leak estimates - but does not confirm - this version will be priced at €114.99, at least on consoles.

With that in mind, I'd hope that the Premium Edition includes some sort of guaranteed access to whatever DLC inevitably ends up hitting Starfield, rather than just starting you off with some uber-powerful gear that breaks the game balance.

We should learn a lot more about the Constellation and Premium versions - plus a whole lot of in-game info - at the Starfield Direct, which follows the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11.

We're reaching the height of the E3 2023 schedule. If you missed yesterday's showcase, check out our guide to everything announced at Summer Game Fest.