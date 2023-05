We've gotten our first proper look at Ghostrunner 2 as part of today's PlayStation showcase, and it's upping the intensity of the previous game with what looks to be a wall-crawling motorcycle.

After a cinematic introduction, we see a bunch of what appears to be in-game footage, much of it from the back of a motorcycle, which appears just as comfortable on vertical surfaces. There's plenty of on foot action, too.

The trailer concludes with the line that "blood will run" in 2023.

Developing...