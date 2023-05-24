Final Fantasy 16 trailer shows off more Eikonic fights and brooding tension

Final Fantasy 16 has debuted a brand new trailer at PlayStation's blockbuster showcase today.

The PlayStation Showcase for May 2023 brought with it a new trailer for Square Enix's RPG, which you can catch in full just below. The latest Final Fantasy 16 trailer shows off more of the fights between Eikons that'll give the game a real sense of spectacle.

Woven between the melee is the various characters we've seen before, all seemingly pushed to their limits. Clive calls upon the power of Ifrit, brother Joshua makes an appearance, and plenty more. If you want a sense of where the drama leads in the later stages of Final Fantasy 16, it looks like this is the trailer to give you a taste.

This could well end up being the final trailer for Final Fantasy 16. The action-RPG is set to launch in just under a month from now on June 22, and if past marketing cycles have been anything to go by, there's precious few opportunities for Square Enix to get Final Fantasy 16 into the major limelight again.

We've already had the chance to go hands-on with Final Fantasy 16, and just through the game's opening hours, it's a strong indication that the full package isn't going to disappoint. You can read our complete Final Fantasy 16 preview for our hands-on impressions, as well as interview comments from producer Naoki Yoshida.

