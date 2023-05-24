Concord is a competitive FPS from Destiny veterans

Concord is a brand new PvP shooter coming to PS5 as a console exclusive.

Earlier today at the PlayStation Showcase for May 2023, Firewalk Studios unveiled Concord. This is the studio's first game since they were acquired by Sony last year in 2022, and you can take an incredibly brief look at the new first-person shooter just below in a trailer.

We're excited to introduce you to Concord: our new PVP multiplayer FPS coming to @PlayStation 5 and PC in 2024.

It's not just PS5 that Concord is in development for though - it's also coming to PC. This means Concord is one of several live-service games PlayStation has in its roster over the next few years, as it's due to launch in 2024, right around the same time PlayStation looked to get the ball rolling on its live-service offerings.

"Concord is a bringing together of peoples," Firewalk writes on the PlayStation Blog. "It’s the power of games to build connection and inspire social play. The Firewalk team is driven by the type of exciting, unexpected moments and shared experiences that multiplayer games create.

"Every time you log on is the beginning of a new adventure and every match is an opportunity for a new story. It’s these ideals that define Concord, its unique universe of vibrant worlds, and its rich cast of colorful characters," the blog post concludes.

Considering Firewalk Studios is a developer made up of Destiny veterans, Concord could be well worth keeping an eye on for the FPS and live-service fanatics out there.

