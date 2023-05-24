Metal Gear Solid 3 remake rumors intensify ahead of PlayStation Showcase and fans are just so, so tired

Rumors of a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake have persisted for years, but the rumors have hit a fever pitch ahead of today's PlayStation Showcase, and series fans are about to come unglued.

These rumors come from a variety of sources, but perhaps the most complete report comes from Windows Central, which suggests that the MGS3 remake will be a multiplatform release across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and in addition to this remake, we're also likely to see a "Classic Collection" including the original versions of the first three Metal Gear Solid games.

Video game leaks are a dime a dozen, and even prolific leakers with proven track records occasionally get things wrong, so you'd be forgiven for taking all this talk of the MGS3 remake with a grain of salt - especially given how long these rumors have been going on. But with many video game rumors, there's a point where the smoke becomes thick enough that fire is the only reasonable explanation, and there's enough smoke around MGS3 to choke Colonel Volgin himself.

The rumors are now strong enough that I'd be surprised if we didn't see MGS3 at the PlayStation Showcase - or somewhere later on the E3 2023 schedule - but unlike those with other big hopes for the show, Metal Gear fans are resolutely refusing to don their clown makeup today. Hopes are high, but expectations are very, very low.

Publisher Konami is clearly investing in revivals for its classic franchises, given everything announced at the Silent Hill stream last year, and a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake does make sense as a revival of the most-loved entry in a classic series. The real question is what happens to a new project given idiosyncratic director Hideo Kojima's messy break-up with Konami. The first post-Kojima series entry, Metal Gear Survive, certainly did little to endear itself to series fans.

Whether or not the remake is announced today, we've got a Metal Gear Solid 3 retrospective to tickle your nostalgia centers.