Metal Gear Solid 3 remake's level design looks identical to the original

By Hirun Cryer
Now that's one faithful adaptation

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
New Metal Gear Solid 3 remake screenshots have hit the internet, and they look like an identical replica of the original's level design.

Yesterday, after many long months of waiting, Konami finally announced their Metal Gear Solid 3 remake - officially called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. We can now see official screenshots from the developer, depicted just below, and they do a stunning job of resurrecting the original game's level design.

All four screenshots look like they're from the early hours of the original Metal Gear Solid 3. The bridge is where Naked Snake first encounters The Boss on his mission, for example, and the fourth screenshot looks to be where Eva and Snake stop and do gun acrobatics for what feels like an age.

This is all to say you can probably expect incredibly faithful level design in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. It doesn't look like Konami's developers will be significantly changing up the level layout, at least in the early hours of the remake, which is probably great news for veterans of the original.

Shortly after the game was announced yesterday, Konami stated that Metal Gear Solid 3 remake would be a "faithful recreation" of the original. Konami revealed the storyline of the remake won't be changing, but the gameplay will be "evolving" for a modern audience. Maybe it shouldn't be a big surprise, then, that Metal Gear Solid Delta looks to replicate the original's level design faithfully.

